Keep Monroe County Beautiful ramps up efforts at local community centers
Keep Monroe County Beautiful members took advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures through the early part of the year to put in extra work at several community centers throughout the county.
“We’ve been putting out knock out roses and cutting crepe myrtles. We had to replant at a few places because of last year’s drought,” said Edna Cox, who represents District 1 for Keep Monroe County Beautiful.
At the Becker Community Center, there has been landscaping around the building in addition to a picnic area and new sign. The Cason Community Center received a new sign and landscaping as well.
At the Hamilton Community Center, there are new flower beds, landscaping and park benches.
Prairie’s community center gained new landscaping and a sign, and the Splunge Community Center received landscaping, park benches and a table. Wren Community Center also got park benches and picnic tables.
According to Cox, 35 park benches, 13 picnic tables and one bird bath have been distributed countywide. There have also been several loads of mulch placed in flower beds and around trees.
