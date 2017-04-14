Lady Lions walk it off to win county tourney

AMORY – In a tight game with the Monroe County softball tournament championship on the line, Hamilton leadoff hitter Tori Harrison came up big.

Harrison’s two-run double lifted the Lady Lions to a 3-2 win over rival Smithville to sweep the county tournament on Friday afternoon.

“Tori had a huge hit there,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “She had a huge night last night (against Vardaman), and then she came through with the big hit right there. Nothing really bothers her. You can stick her at leadoff, and if she strikes out, the next time up, it’s the same approach, and she doesn’t really remember what she did the last time. That’s the attitude you have to play with.”

Pitchers Lacey Holley for Hamilton and Chloe Summerford for Smithville kept the scoreboard clean through the first two innings.

Hamilton had two on in the first after a double from Holley and an intentional walk to Carley Reeves, but were unable to score. Taylor King led off the second with a base hit for Smithville, but Holley retired the next three straight.

The Lady Noles scored their two runs in the top of the third. Maddie Mason led off with a double to right center, and Emma Kate Hester drew a walk behind her. With one out, Angel Guyton sent them both home with a base hit to center for a 2-0 lead.

The Lady Lions got one of those two runs back in the bottom half. Harrison reached on an error, and Hannah Rooks came through with an RBI single to make it 2-1. They threatened to take the lead then, but Summerford worked out of the jam with a double play and a fly out to center.

Hamilton came up with the win quickly in the fourth. Caylin Ferraro and Anna Claire Stahl opened the inning with back-to-back hits, and Harrison came through with her double to walk it off.

The wins were on the heels of a comeback against Vardaman on Thursday, in which the Lady Lions scored 17 runs in one inning to walk it off.

“We’re slow to make adjustments. We hit it well last night late,” Loague said. “I thought we had a little lull this morning, and we picked it back up. We had big innings all day. It took us four innings to make an adjustment in that game, but we’ve had some kids at the bottom of the lineup step up and hit it well the past couple of days.”

Holley earned the win, allowing four hits.

“Lacey pitched a good game. She hasn’t had a lot of work because she’s hurt her ankle twice this year,” Loague said. “I haven’t thrown her as much as I should, but I can’t stand for her to roll her ankle out there pitching and not have her at first and hitting. When she’s had work, she’s thrown well. She can give us a few innings here and there, and she’ll have to down the stretch.”

Loague praised his defense, which did some shuffling around from the first two games of the day.

“Stick Lacey back at first, and that right there would be a really good defense,” he said. “Faith (Fontenot) played well at third, and she’s another one you can go anywhere you want her to go.”

The two county and division rivals have split their first two meetings with Smithville winning in division play earlier in the season. The two meet again on Thursday in Smithville in the final key Division 4-1A battle.

Hatley 6, Amory 4

Bre Harmon had the big hit for the Lady Tigers, a two-run triple. Rylee Bourland hit an RBI double. Harley Gaston also had an RBI hit for Hatley.

Macie Mitchell hit an RBI double for Amory. Ashley Simmons and Shelby Sledge also had RBI hits for the Lady Panthers.

Hamilton 12, Amory 7

Tori Harrison went 2 for 3 with a double and a pair of RBI. Hannah Rooks and Carley Reeves each had a pair of hits. Faith Fontenot and Taylor Brock each doubled and drove in a pair of runs in the win as Fontenot also finished with two hits. Caylin Ferraro drove in three runs.

For Amory, Madeline Dean hit a two-run double in the loss. Connor Stevens and Macie Mitchell each drove in a pair of runs.

Smithville 11, Hatley 2

Katie Beth Williams drove in three runs, while Olivia Roberts and Taylor King had a pair of RBI each. Angel Guyton had two hits and also picked up the win in the circle. Tara Parham also had a pair of hits.

Harley Gaston doubled and drove in a run as Allison Easter had Hatley’s other RBI.

Hamilton 6, Hatley 3

Carley Reeves and Taylor Brock each doubled and drove in two runs for Hamilton. Anna Claire Stahl picked up the win. Bre Harmon went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBI for Hatley.

Smithville 18, Aberdeen 0

Katie Beth Williams hit had two hits, including a triple, and five RBI. Olivia Roberts hit a triple and had four RBI. Angel Guyton had a pair of hits and threw the no-hitter in the circle. Taylor King doubled and drove in two runs, while Tara Parham had two hits and two RBI and Savanna Spees drove in a pair.

Amory 9, Aberdeen 1

Logann Griffith hit an RBI double for Amory. McKinley Dean hit a two-run single. Jasiah Riddle walked and scored Aberdeen’s run.