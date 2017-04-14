Nettleton aldermen approve NPD car purchase

NETTLETON – During its April 3 meeting, the board of aldermen approved the purchase of a police car for the Nettleton Police Department on state contract price for $26,840 from Gray Daniels Ford.

Aldermen approved the purchase of a 2016 Ford Interceptor during its February meeting, but the sale didn’t work out for the city due to the original selected demo car already being sold.

In another NPD-related issue, aldermen approved for Randy Johnson to attend firearms instructor school in Tupelo. Ronnie Gardner was approved to attend water school in Biloxi.

The board voted to allow the Civitan’s Easter egg hunt at Causey Park on April 15 at 1 p.m. According to Civitan member Sherry Garrett, the event is open to the general public, and there will be Easter eggs and prizes. The Easter bunny will be available, and children are asked to bring their own baskets.

The board of aldermen amended the city’s budget due to the need for several new capital improvements in various departments. The amendments were also made to allow for industrial and economic development and the increased cost of services.

Ward 2 Alderman G.C. Rhudy wanted an item added to the agenda pertaining to the use of city property for parking for True Work Gospel Food Pantry, but the item was later tabled.