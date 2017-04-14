Supervisors lend support of grant for water line expansion
ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors took action April 7 to open the way for a possible Community Development Block Grant for the Quincy Water Association to supply water to a few new customers.
“We want to use the board as a conduit for the project. Quincy Water Association is asking for support for six customers on Firetower Road who have never had water before,” said Stanley Spradling, engineer for the water association.
Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the submission of the grant application and commitment of funds in addition to board president Billy Kirkpatrick executing a memorandum of agreement with the water association. Other approved items include a resolution in that the Quincy Water Association maintains the proposed water improvements for the life of the system and state maintenance plan information in regard to the project.
A public hearing regarding the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant of as much as $600,000 will be held at the April 21 supervisors meeting.
In other business, the board approved Vance Brothers of Kansas City to microseal, stripe and sign nearly nine miles’ worth of road work for Howell, Egypt and Old Athens roads. County engineer Kyle Strong expects an early June start date for the project. The company submitted the low bid of $614,007.58, which is higher than the original project estimate.
“Microseal is higher than expected because the roads suffered a lot more failures than when this project was projected due to digouts following last year’s drought. The problem is the lack of state aid funding,” said road manager Sonny Clay.
In carryover items discussed in its April 3 meeting, the board approved a resolution authorizing Kirkpatrick to request assistance from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to extend natural gas infrastructure from Highway 6 to Highway 278 along the Amory Port property.
During its previous meeting, county administrator Evan Adams introduced an opportunity for the county to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Mississippi office of the Department of Homeland Security. Adams and Lee Cadden would initially join the task force by the plan. In the event of floods, tornadoes or terrorist attacks in the state, the two county employees could help respond, and the county could be reimbursed for their absence.
Adams said the county reserved the right to turn down a request in the event they had obligations in the county.
“It opens us up for grant money if we participate. I’m not saying we’ll get it, but it would help our chances,” Adams said.
Due to the lack of a motion, the item died on the table.
Board attorney David Houston updated the board on the latest status of the sale of Pioneer Community Hospital of Aberdeen saying five different entities are expected to bid on it through its bankruptcy.
In other business, the board approved:
* A request made by District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund to go to Chapel Grove East Baptist Church’s youth program.
* A request made by District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson to donate $500 from his rural recreation fund to help Hatley with a walking track project and $300 to sponsor a Monroe County Career and Technical Center HOSA trip to nationals.
* A motion to advertise for bids for two mini-excavators for the road department.
