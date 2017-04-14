Tigers fall to Cougars in seventh inning

NETTLETON – On the heels of a win last Tuesday night, the Nettleton Tigers ended up dropping a Division 4-3A contest to South Pontotoc on Friday night as the Cougars scored in the seventh inning for the 6-5 win.

Cameron Cruber did not expect to pitch on Friday and started the game against South Pontotoc in right field for the Tigers.

When Nettleton starter Blaze Holland gave up two hits and a run to the first two Cougars he faced and then gave up a leadoff hit in the top of the second, Nettleton coach Will Hawkins made the move and called Cruber in to the mound from the outfield. After only a few warmup pitches, the senior right-hander struck out the first batter he faced. A fly out and another strikeout got the Tigers out of the second inning.

As the team rotated between innings, Hawkins encouraged his team to “win this inning.” The Tigers responded with two runs to take the lead. Chase Scruggs was hit by a pitch leading off, and Dalton Combs sacrificed him to second with a bunt. Dylan Gillentine walked, and Graham Gardner singled to load the bases. Cruber helped his own cause with fielder’s choice RBI to tie the game. Holland put the Tigers ahead with a bloop hit over the shortstop.

Holland ranged wide at third to get an out on the first batter in the top of the third.

The next batter reached on an error and scored on a base hit to tie the game at 2-2.

The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth. Thaniel Tackett and Scruggs drew back-to-back walks, and Combs reached on a bunt single to load the bases. The Cougars got the lead runner out at home and a strikeout, and Hawkins called on Davis Oswalt to pinch hit. The eighth-grader came through with a base hit to left that drove in two runs for a 4-2 Nettleton lead.

“Davis may be just an eighth-grader,” Hawkins said. “But he is totally fearless.”

The Cougars got one of the runs back in the top of the sixth on two walks and an error to pull to within a run at 4-3.

The Tigers in turn got that run back in the bottom half to go back up by two. Grady Gardner got the Tigers going with a one-out double, and Tackett got him home with a base hit.

With a 5-3 lead all the Tigers had to do was get the Cougars out in the top of the seventh to claim an important division win. The win was also important to the Cougars, and they came through with two runs to retake the lead.

A base hit followed by a triple got a run across, and a followup single tied the game. A double pushed the go-ahead run across the plate, and the game went into the bottom of the seventh with South Pontotoc holding a one-run lead.

The Tigers went in order in the seventh, and the Cougars claimed the 6-5 win.

“Coach Hawkins told me I might be called on as the closer,” Cruber said. “But I felt like I was ready when I went to the mound. My fastball was working well, and I kept them in check for several innings.”