Noles strike early to take down Aggies
SMITHVILLE – In a battle of two perennial championship contenders, the Smithville Seminoles picked up key runs early behind a solid pitching performance from Chris Lockhart to defeat the defending 3A state champions Kossuth.
“It’s a big win, and Chris (Lockhart) threw a heck of a ballgame,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “We made plays behind him. We got out of two big innings with double plays. We still left some baserunners on, but it didn’t come back to haunt us this time. It did last time we played them, and I was afraid we were about to have a replay of what happened up there.”
Lockhart set the Aggies down in order in each of the first three innings.
Smithville had an opportunity in the first inning after a walk to Heath Noe, an infield single by Jared Johnson and Braden Kimbrough being hit by a pitch, but the Aggies worked out of the jam.
The Noles sent eight men to the plate in the bottom of the third and picked up a 3-0 lead. Noe started things off with an infield single, and Wesley Grier did the same to put two on. Noe went to third on a fly ball by Stuart Coggins, and Grier stole second.
The Aggies picked up two crucial outs, but Kimbrough drew a walk to keep things going. Will McNeese came up with the big hit, a two-run single to right center to get the Noles on the board. Peyton Blair followed him by dropping an infield single down the third base line, and Smithville took a 3-0 advantage.
Smithville picked up two more runs in the fourth without a hit. Kimbrough drew a bases-loaded walk, while McNeese was plunked with the bases juiced as well. The Noles were limited to a pair of hits over the final two innings, a one-out double by Dustin Moffett in the fifth and a two-out single by McNeese in the sixth.
“We switched it up a little bit today. We wanted to get some looks and see if some guys could step up,” Russell said. “We had several who did, so we just have to look at it and see where we go from here.”
Lockhart didn’t surrender his first hit until the fourth and fielded a comebacker to start a double play to get out of the jam. Kossuth got on the board in the fifth, scoring on an RBI grounder after opening the inning with back-to-back hits.
In the seventh, Cox relieved Lockhart after one-out, bases-loaded jam, and this time, a double play started by the pitcher ended the game.
“Aubrey came in and did his job,” Russell said. “This was a big day for us, and like I told them, we have to get some rest before a big one against Hamilton on Monday.”
Smithville has a key Division 4-1A series with Hamilton this week, needing one win to take home their fifth-straight division title.
“One win gives us the division championship, but for the future, we definitely want to win both,” Russell said. “Vardaman helped us out on Friday night, but we still want to go after it and not change our approach at all.”
