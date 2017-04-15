Panthers’ hitting heats up to top Hatley

HATLEY – The Amory Panthers pounded the ball on Saturday afternoon at Hatley.

The Panthers doled out 11 hits – two of those home runs – on their way to a 17-2 win over the Tigers.

“I thought we played pretty well today,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “They had one or two errors, and we were able to keep the innings alive that kept us going. I know what they’re doing. They have a big division game this week and so do we, so you can’t throw who you would like to throw. The people we did throw and the ones they did, I thought we all competed against one another, and we were able to come out on top.”

Hatley starter Matt Swan started out the game by retiring the first two batters, but after Hunter Lockhart was hit by a pitch, Aubrey Gillentine took advantage and blasted a two-run homer to left.

The Tigers had a big opportunity to score in the bottom of the second after Swan’s one-out double to center, an Amory error and a walk to Avery Benson, but Panthers’ starter Jake Williams worked out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out.

“I thought we came out today playing pretty good defense,” Williams said. “Jake (Williams) got in a little bit of a jam in the first, and we turned a double play to get out of it. That’s always a positive.”

Amory immediately added another run as leadoff hitter Jake Kirkpatrick blasted his first career home run with one out in the top of the third.

“We had two big home runs today,” Williams said. “I’m all for it as long as it keeps us winning.”

The big inning came in the top of the fourth in which the Panthers sent 16 to the plate and scored 12 runs.

They loaded the bases when Gillentine and Jake Williams were both hit by pitches and Gunnar Hall drew a walk.

Caleb Haney sent the first two runs of the fourth home with a two-RBI base hit to left, and Cooper Jones followed him with his first of two hits in the frame, an RBI single to right.

Kirkpatrick added his second hit of the day, an RBI single to send Haney home to score, and his steal of second allowed Jones to come home on an error. Ryan Morgan drew a walk to keep two runners on, and Hunter Lockhart kept the line moving with an RBI single up the middle.

Gillentine made it a three-RBI day with his base hit to left to score Morgan. Jackson Williams added another run on a fielder’s choice, and two batters later, Jake Williams singled to center for another run.

Jones’ second hit ended up being the big knock of the inning as he hit a bases-clearing double for three RBI off the wall in left center for a 15-0 lead.

Hatley plated both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Will Cantrell and Swan each drew walks to open the inning, and Holden Clark singled to left to load the bases. Benson was hit by a pitch to drive the run in, and Luke Nelson added a sacrifice fly for an RBI.

The Panthers got two more runs off their bench in the top of the fifth as Drew Wallace added an RBI single, and Luke Johnson reached on an error to drive in a run.

The Tigers loaded the bases in the bottom half on an error, a walk to Swan and a base hit by Cantrell, but a grounder ended the game.

Jake Williams picked up the win, allowing two hits over three innings of work.