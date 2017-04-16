Riverview Garden Club hosts annual Pilgrimage luncheon

ABERDEEN – During the annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage, Riverview Garden Club hosts a luncheon at Aberdeen First Baptist Church. Each club member is responsible for selling 10 tickets, and tickets are also sold at the door. Between 250 and 300 tickets are usually sold each year for the event.

The garden club uses this event as a fundraiser to support its beautification projects for the community, which include planting flowers in the planters throughout downtown, maintaining pocket parks, providing a flower arrangement for The Magnolias during Pilgrimage, helping to recover some of The Magnolias furniture, assisting with floral arrangements for garden club members who open their homes during Pilgrimage, helping the restoration of the Aberdeen Main Street depot project and yard of the month.

“The garden clubs of Aberdeen are more than social clubs,” said Arden Mason, Riverview Garden Club member. “The garden clubs always have the community in mind in everything they do. They strive to work together, and what they do is beneficial to Aberdeen. If the garden clubs were to disband, the community would definitely feel their loss. For that reason alone, I have really enjoyed being a part of the garden clubs.”

Each year, Riverview Garden Club members discuss different menus for the event and decide on what they will offer for the luncheon. This year’s menu was Hawaiian chicken, green beans with butter and brown sugar, rice casserole and key lime pound cake.

Hawaiian Chicken Breast with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Grill boneless, skinless chicken breasts. When ready to serve, top with sweet and sour sauce.

Sweet and sour sauce

Mix 1 cup pineapple juice and one tablespoon oil. Heat on low for a few minutes. Mix 1/2 cup brown sugar with three tablespoons cornstarch. Add to pineapple mixture. Then add one tablespoon soy sauce, three tablespoons vinegar and six tablespoons of water. Cover and cook over medium heat until sauce thickens. Stir in one can (about 16 oz.) drained pineapple tidbits or chunks and heat thoroughly.

Rice Casserole

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1 small bell pepper, diced

1 stick oleo

2 cups chicken broth

Mix together and bake covered at 325 degrees for one hour. Fluff with a fork when ready to serve.

Arkansas Green Beans

5 (15 ounce) cans green beans, drained

7 slices bacon

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter, melted

7 tsp. soy sauce

1 1/2 tsp. garlic powder

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the drained green beans in a 9- x 13-inch baking pan. Cook bacon in microwave on microwave-safe plate until done but not crisp. Lay the bacon on top of the green beans. Combine the brown sugar, melted butter, soy sauce and garlic powder in a small bowl. Pour the butter mixture over the green beans and bacon. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 40 minutes.

Key Lime Pound Cake

1 – 16-1/4 oz. lemon cake mix

3 oz. instant lemon pudding mix

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

4 eggs

5 Tbsp. lime juice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 10-inch Bundt pan. Combine cake mix, pudding mix, oil, water, eggs and lime juice. Mix well. Pour into prepared pan. Bake 45 minutes and remove from pan.

Glaze

1-1/2 cups powdered sugar

4-5 Tbsp. lime juice

Grated lime rind for garnish

Combine powdered sugar and lime juice. Pour over warm cake. Sprinkle with grated lime rind, if desired.