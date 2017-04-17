 

Aberdeen man arrested on possession of a controlled substance charge

By | 1:47 pm | April 17, 2017 | News
Otto E. Miller, 50, of Aberdeen was arrested on April 14 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set for $15,000, and he is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center.

