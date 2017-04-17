 

New Albany resident faces possession of a controlled substance charge

April 17, 2017
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Lynn Jordan, 26, of New Albany was arrested April 16 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.

