New Albany resident faces possession of a controlled substance charge
By Ray Van Dusen | 11:23 am | April 17, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Lynn Jordan, 26, of New Albany was arrested April 16 and charged with possession of a controlled substance. She is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Related Posts
- MCSO makes sale of a controlled substance arrest
- Hamilton woman charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Corinth woman charged with sale of a controlled substance
- Traffic stop leads to possession of controlled substance charge
- Smithville woman charged with possession of a controlled substance
- Aberdeen man arrested for sell of a controlled substance
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match April 12, 2017
- Museum’s memoir writing classes help participants to save their stories April 11, 2017
- Lady Lions walk it off to win county tourney April 14, 2017
- Tigers fall to Cougars in seventh inning April 14, 2017
- Nettleton aldermen approve NPD car purchase April 14, 2017
- Aberdeen man arrested on possession of a controlled substance charge April 17, 2017
- New Albany resident faces possession of a controlled substance charge April 17, 2017
- Smithville church led to help with Syrian refugee crisis April 17, 2017
- See Smart 5K off to good start to benefit potential vision center April 17, 2017
- Soldier reunited with children following Middle East tour of duty April 17, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII