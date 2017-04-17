See Smart 5K off to good start to benefit potential vision center

ABERDEEN – In its first year, the See Smart 5K had 49 participants April 1 alongside the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway. The run/walk raised funds for the proposed Monroe County Children’s Vision Center.

According to Lu-Ellen Childress, who heads efforts for the center, plans are already in the works to hold the race again in conjunction with the 43rd Annual Aberdeen Pilgrimage next year.

The top three finishers for this year’s race and their results were Mike Cannon: 23:13; Tyzavia Smith: 27:0; and Marquez Doss: 27:18. The winner of the Perseverance Award was Marcia Morgan, who came in at 64:30.