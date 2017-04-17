Smithville church led to help with Syrian refugee crisis

SMITHVILLE – For Bro. Kevin Crook, pastor of Cross Bound Church, watching news reports months ago of how the Syrian refugee crisis has spread globally crisis tugged on his heart.

“In our hearts, knowing nobody wants these people was tough. You put yourself in their shoes that no country wants you and you’re a burden on them and taking their plight…if you stop and pray about it, you can see the humanity in it all,” Crook said.

Through prayer, his church was linked, in recent months, with Tupelo’s West Jackson Baptist Church, First Baptist Church in Tishomingo and Tupelo-based Global Outreach International. Through these partnerships, he and fellow church members, Diana Duffy, Jackie Long and Dee Stegall recently spent several days in Jordan and Israel for a spiritual retreat for a field of missionaries from throughout the world.

The trip was two-fold, as part of it was being subjected to the process Syrian refugees are going through to find safehavens. The group never got to be among Syrian communities, but its members worked closely with a pastor who does in a city 40 miles south of the Syrian border in Jordan.

“Syria has been closed to the gospel forever. You now have millions of displaced refugees flowing into Jordan where the Christian church has its presence known. It’s illegal to share the gospel in Jordan, but there are Christian schools being started, and that’s a way to talk to parents, ask why they’re doing it and ultimately share the love of Christ.”

A way Cross Bound Church is helping the effort overseas is its participation in a blanket drive. In the months leading up to wintertime, it will accept donations of $14 each to provide blankets for a 25,000-plus tent community of Syrian refugees. The blankets will be purchased in Jordan.

“I’m the pastor of an 82-member congregation on a dead-end road in Smithville, Mississippi. How can we have an impact on this crisis? Rather than saying we can’t do anything, we prayed. God lifted us up and put us in touch with other churches in North Mississippi and Global Outreach International,” Crook said. “God is at work whether we are or not. We see where God is working probably one of the greatest crises right now, and it’s a big opportunity for the church to step up and shine.”

To help in the monetary donation effort, call Duffy at 315-9362 or Long at 825-1435.