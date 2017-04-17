Soldier reunited with children following Middle East tour of duty
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen School District personnel helped with a ruse March 28 to give three students an unexpected surprise – making eye contact with their father, U.S. Army Reservist Sgt. First Class Mike Walker, who returned that day from serving a nearly one-year tour in the Middle East.
“I was nearly as excited to see them as they were to see me. They expected me to come back home two months from now,” Walker said.
With the first reunion, his sons, Cameron and Michael Walker II, thought their names had been drawn at random for a pop-up relay race celebration at Belle-Shivers Middle School. While being explained the rules behind closed doors, the school’s principal, Tami Doss, explained what was really going on before Mike came in the Lavon Fluker Reed Building dressed in his desert camouflage. The boys came back in blindfolded and were soon caught by surprise after being told they could remove them.
A short time later, Mike’s daughter, Makaila, was called to the office at Aberdeen High School where principal Cloyd Garth Jr. acted like she was hiding something she did wrong.
“He kept telling her to write it down, and she kept asking, ‘What?’ My sister-in-law came in filming it, and I walked in a couple of seconds later. She screamed, “Dad,” Walker said. “You see it on TV all the time, but both schools organized it in a short amount of time. I want to thank Mrs. Doss and her command staff and Mr. Garth and his staff for what they did.”
Mike was among a host of soldiers deployed April 30, 2016 with the U.S. Army Reservists from the 658th Supply Company. The latest tour was his third tour of duty. The company is part of the 960th Quartermaster Service Company.
His duties were more administrative during this deployment, overseeing 48 people in Kuwait, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq. Walker was stationary in Kuwait and Syria during the deployment. Overall, the mission was combat support.
“This was my third deployment and seeing them grow up…as far as being there physically, I wasn’t there but I could still see them through video apps, and they would send me video of some of their games,” Walker said. “Christmas Day, I got up – we were nine hours ahead of their time – and I sat in my office and watched them open presents I sent them from there.”
The first full family activity after Walker’s homecoming was eating out in Starkville. Walker plans to serve another six to seven years with the U.S. Army Reserves, which could possibly mean one last deployment.
