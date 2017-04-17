Versed southern writer guest of April Booklunch
For the Monroe Journal
ABERDEEN – The monthly booklunch at Evans Memorial Library will resume April 19, after a break for Lenten Lunches. Guest speaker will be Janet Ferguson, writer of faith, humor and romance, southern style.
Ferguson’s writing has been described as the author, “tackles the emotional gamut as her heroine struggles to overcome panic attack and attempt to start over with deep poetic and inspiring prose. She brings forth a love story that inspires the reader.”
Ferguson is a lifelong Mississippian who received a banking and finance degree from the University of Mississippi, has served as a youth volunteer and worked as a high school
librarian. She has written four books, “Leaving Oxford,” “Going Up South,” “Tackling the Fields” and “Blown Together.”
The public is invited to the noon booklunch on April 19. A lunch will be available for $7.
Related Posts
- Poet, motivational speaker guest for February Booklunch
- Popular Mississippi writer booklunch featured guest
- February Booklunch features Starkville author
- Parker to discuss first novel at Booklunch
- Creative imagination and dreaming big helps put writer’s thoughts on the pages and on the screen
- Booklunch series hosts Anderson as May guest
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match April 12, 2017
- Amory tennis closes out division with win over Shannon April 13, 2017
- Williams’ homer clinches Panthers’ crucial division win April 13, 2017
- Hamilton community sends up prayers for one of its own April 13, 2017
- Keep Monroe County Beautiful ramps up efforts at local community centers April 14, 2017
- Smithville church led to help with Syrian refugee crisis April 17, 2017
- See Smart 5K off to good start to benefit potential vision center April 17, 2017
- Soldier reunited with children following Middle East tour of duty April 17, 2017
- Versed southern writer guest of April Booklunch April 17, 2017
- Riverview Garden Club hosts annual Pilgrimage luncheon April 16, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...