Versed southern writer guest of April Booklunch

For the Monroe Journal

ABERDEEN – The monthly booklunch at Evans Memorial Library will resume April 19, after a break for Lenten Lunches. Guest speaker will be Janet Ferguson, writer of faith, humor and romance, southern style.

Ferguson’s writing has been described as the author, “tackles the emotional gamut as her heroine struggles to overcome panic attack and attempt to start over with deep poetic and inspiring prose. She brings forth a love story that inspires the reader.”

Ferguson is a lifelong Mississippian who received a banking and finance degree from the University of Mississippi, has served as a youth volunteer and worked as a high school

librarian. She has written four books, “Leaving Oxford,” “Going Up South,” “Tackling the Fields” and “Blown Together.”

The public is invited to the noon booklunch on April 19. A lunch will be available for $7.