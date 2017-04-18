Hamilton PTO drive helping elementary school

HAMILTON – The fruits of a recent Hamilton Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser paid off through a recent $5,000 donation to Hamilton Elementary School, which will be used for technology, parental involvement and student incentives.

“The donation will be used for the upcoming school year. With student incentives, it’s not just for high-achieving students but also those showing growth. With parental involvement, we want to guide them and teach them how they can help their children. With technology, the donation will help maintain our technology where it’s needed,” said HES Principal Michelle Stevens.

Student incentives include perks like drawings for a Playstation, field trips and pizza parties.

Hamilton PTO President Chris Markham said the biggest way parents can help make the organization stronger is simply by joining, attending meetings and supporting fundraisers.

An ongoing PTO-involved project at Hamilton is reinstalling a greenhouse on campus.