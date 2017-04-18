 

Hamilton PTO drive helping elementary school

By | 6:00 am | April 18, 2017 | News
RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM Hamilton Elementary School students who sold 18 items each during the Hamilton PTO's most recent fundraiser were recently treated to a limo ride to Amory's Pizza Hut for a reward for their dedication.

HAMILTON – The fruits of a recent Hamilton Parent Teacher Organization fundraiser paid off through a recent $5,000 donation to Hamilton Elementary School, which will be used for technology, parental involvement and student incentives.
“The donation will be used for the upcoming school year. With student incentives, it’s not just for high-achieving students but also those showing growth. With parental involvement, we want to guide them and teach them how they can help their children. With technology, the donation will help maintain our technology where it’s needed,” said HES Principal Michelle Stevens.

Hamilton Elementary School Principal Michelle Stevens, middle, accepts a donation from Hamilton Parent Teacher Organization President Chris Markham and PTO treasurer Kim Guest.

Student incentives include perks like drawings for a Playstation, field trips and pizza parties.
Hamilton PTO President Chris Markham said the biggest way parents can help make the organization stronger is simply by joining, attending meetings and supporting fundraisers.
An ongoing PTO-involved project at Hamilton is reinstalling a greenhouse on campus.

Stevens, Markham and Guest recognized Carissa Lackie for her service to the Hamilton PTO.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
