Historical Hamilton marker finds a new place in the community
HAMILTON – A marker signifying a piece of Hamilton history resurfaced alongside one of the community’s thoroughfares after being gone for years. The marker, which highlights the history of the Hamilton Courthouse that stood in the 1800s, was put up recently at the Hamilton Community Center.
The sign had been in Aaron Welch’s possession for the past decade and with the Mississippi Department of Transportation for several years before then.
“I used to drive a school bus and saw it beside a building at MDOT on Highway 25. I saw ‘Hamilton’ but didn’t know about it, then I remembered it was on 45 near Hamilton,” Welch said. “They told me I could have it if it didn’t go up on their right of way.”
He said through the years of asking Hamilton residents where it goes, he got 15 different stories.
Carol Crawford remembers the sign being near her family house, Cedarwycke, years before the Hamilton bypass was constructed and Highway 45 was made four-lane.
“We were the territory of 27 counties in two states. When the legislature split Monroe and Lowndes county at the Buttahatchie River, Hamilton was no longer the center of the county, and the courthouse moved to Athens,” Crawford said of the history of the courthouse.
According to the historic marker, the Hamilton Courthouse was used from 1821 to 1830, and it was the first courthouse in the first county in north Mississippi.
