Big innings carry Lady Tigers over Amory

AMORY – The Nettleton Lady Tigers only scored in three innings against Amory last Monday night. The difference was they scored four-plus runs in those innings on their way to a 16-6 victory over the Lady Panthers.

“Our hitters finally showed up today,” Nettleton coach Jacob Kidd said. “That was my speech to them when we got off the bus. I said, ‘Ladies, let’s get our offense rolling.’ I wanted each and every one of them to be confident in their game when they left this field tonight, and several of them should be.”

The Lady Tigers had a base hit by Jayla Patterson in the top of the first but were unable to score, and the Lady Panthers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half.

Georgi Pickle led off with a base hit up the middle and scored on Connor Stevens’ sacrifice fly.

Nettleton batted around and took a 4-1 lead in the second inning. Danielle McCord reached on an error with one out, and the Lady Tigers loaded the bases on a base hit by Mycah Hall and a walk to Briana Holland.

Claire Oswalt got the run home on a fielder’s choice and an error, and Katie Grace Payne had the big hit, a two-RBI single up the middle. Jolie Parker rounded out the scoring with her RBI single to left.

The Lady Panthers inched closer, cutting the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the third. Pickle was hit by a pitch, and Madison Kirkpatrick turned a bunt into a base hit to put two on. Sydney Griffith sent the first run home with her second of three hits on the night.

The Lady Tigers answered with a six-run top of the fourth. Parker led off by reaching on an error, and a fielder’s choice by Patterson, an error and a bunt single by Lauren Hall loaded the bases.

Kylie Leach hit into a fielder’s choice, but Parker got in under the tag at home. McCord capitalized with a two-run double, and Mycah Hall followed her with a sacrifice fly. Oswalt singled to center for an RBI, and Payne continued her big night with an RBI double to right field.

Amory inched closer with two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth. In the fourth, Jamison McComb and Macie Mitchell opened the inning with back-to-back singles and scored on groundballs by Pickle and Kirkpatrick. In the fifth, Griffith led off with a base hit, and Madeline Dean singled with one out. Mitchell sent two runs home on her fielder’s choice and a Nettleton error to make it 10-6.

“Our season has come down to where we executed, and then we had some errors bite us tonight,” Amory coach Jessica Seger said. “We battled back and really had some positive moments, but with teams like that, you can’t give them that many outs in an inning. The innings that we didn’t make errors in, they didn’t score. Offensively, we had some pretty big hits with runners on. Our girls have to find ways to keep the momentum.”

Nettleton answered with a six-run sixth inning. Oswalt and Payne had back-to-back RBI doubles in the frame, and McCord singled to drive in a pair.

“Claire (Oswalt), Katie Grace (Payne) and Danielle (McCord) should all be confident,” Kidd said. “They really lit it up tonight. We got bunts down and executed well with small ball tonight too. It’s that time to start hitting. We want to be rolling by the end of next week, and tonight was a good night to start on. I’m really excited about what our offense did tonight. We drove several balls and hit a lot of balls hard.”

Leach also had an RBI groundout and worked around a two-out hit by Stevens in the bottom of the inning to grab the complete-game win.

“She hasn’t thrown in a month,” Kidd said. “I was going to give her some innings, and I thought she threw plenty fine enough to win the game.”