Chickasaw Inkana Foundation representative gives Rotarians preview of upcoming celebration

AMORY – Bret Holt was the guest speaker at the Rotary club luncheon on April 13, representing the Chickasaw Inkana Foundation of Tupelo. He shared information about the Chickasaws and explained a program, Chickasaw Celebration, being held April 20 at the Gilmore Foundation Conference Center in which the history of the Chickasaw nation will be explored in greater detail.

“I like old maps,” said Holt, who holds a master’s degree in history.

The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation was established in 2014 to carry out a three-fold mission to preserve, protect and interpret the history of the Chickasaw Indian nation that reaches across areas of Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky, in addition to north Mississippi.

“The Chickasaw were driven from their historical homeland to Oklahoma in 1837,” Holt said. “Descendants that return to this area are very emotionally stirred. Some have even kissed the ground when they arrived.”

Holt explained that the name “Inkana” means “my friend” in the native language of the Chickasaw.

Nearly a century before the dispersion, a battle was fought in the area that is now Tupelo in that the Chickasaw successfully defended their territory from an attack by French militia seeking to colonize the area. The campaign was known as the Battle of Ackia.

“Had the Chickasaw not won the battle, we may have found ourselves speaking French with a southern accent,” Holt said.

The area of the battle is now developed into subdivisions, and artifacts are continually being discovered by residents working in their gardens.

Among the contributions of the foundation to the community is a continuing education unit called “Make and Take” for fourth-graders, which gives a hands-on lesson about Chickasaw history.

“The Chickasaw nation treasures its history and is promoting community involvement to preserve its heritage,” Holt said.

Chickasaw Celebration, hosted by the Amory Regional Museum, will feature renowned scholars on Chickasaw history and culture, the Chickasaw Nation Dance Troupe, and other cultural demonstrations from 4 until 7:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend this free event.