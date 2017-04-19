Dollars for the Depot rescheduled

ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Main Street’s fundraiser, Dollars for the Depot, is set for April 20 at 6 p.m. at farmers market plaza on East Washington Street. The event was rescheduled from its original date in March due to the potential of severe weather.

The menu includes pork loin smoked by Lee Cooper, saucy green beans, Mississippi Blue Rice casserole, cold strawberry soup, autumn salad with Vidalia onion dressing and angel food cake with blueberries and Mayhew Tomato Farm strawberries.

Music will be provided by a member of the Class of 65. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Aberdeen office or by calling 319-7183 or 369-6488. Proceeds benefit the depot under renovation near Chestnut Street.