Dollars for the Depot rescheduled
By Ray Van Dusen | 6:00 am | April 19, 2017 | News
ABERDEEN – Aberdeen Main Street’s fundraiser, Dollars for the Depot, is set for April 20 at 6 p.m. at farmers market plaza on East Washington Street. The event was rescheduled from its original date in March due to the potential of severe weather.
The menu includes pork loin smoked by Lee Cooper, saucy green beans, Mississippi Blue Rice casserole, cold strawberry soup, autumn salad with Vidalia onion dressing and angel food cake with blueberries and Mayhew Tomato Farm strawberries.
Music will be provided by a member of the Class of 65. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s Aberdeen office or by calling 319-7183 or 369-6488. Proceeds benefit the depot under renovation near Chestnut Street.
Related Posts
- Carlocks host Victorian Repast during Pilgrimage
- Aberdeen Garden Club fundraiser benefits beautification projects
- Aberdeen Garden Club serves up delights for annual luncheon
- Knight’s cooking skills learned at an early age
- Some of my daughter’s favorite foods
- Gadow shares some of family’s favorite recipes
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Lawler facing off in OWO tag team match April 12, 2017
- MCSO seeks information regarding stolen John Deere Gator April 19, 2017
- Aberdeen man arrested on possession of a controlled substance charge April 17, 2017
- New Albany resident faces possession of a controlled substance charge April 17, 2017
- Smithville church led to help with Syrian refugee crisis April 17, 2017
- MCSO seeks information regarding stolen John Deere Gator April 19, 2017
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back program April 19, 2017
- Nettleton man charged with probation violation April 19, 2017
- Nettleton, Hatley split in division April 19, 2017
- Panthers’ doubles teams qualify for state tennis April 19, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII