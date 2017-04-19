Education standards change, but the need to support of it never does

Back in my school days, we had “Sesame Street” and after school specials helping motivate us students through the TV screens to learn basic shapes and colors and how to be nice to others and ‘Just say no’ to temptations of adolescence.

Back in my school days, we took achievement tests – if my memory serves me correctly – in third and eighth grade. During the past couple of weeks, I’ve got to learn a little bit more about how school days are completely different for not just Monroe County students but students across Mississippi by way of statewide assessments.

Before a light bulb-clicking moment at the March Aberdeen School Board meeting when the story ideas on the subject came to mind, all I knew about assessments was there were several of them, and they were what determined a school district’s rating.

What I knew wasn’t 100 percent true. I didn’t realize all the layers that go into a school district’s rating like levels of student growth in addition to performance on the assessments.

The general public – me included – isn’t fluent in the lingo of the education field. There is plenty of terminology I can recognize but not really follow. Understanding the mandated rules attached to public education is a hard hill to climb for many people.

As the older generations lamented the addition of science to the reading, writing and ‘rithmetic curriculum then, the parents do the same for Common Core Standards and testing now.

Those were good old days for a reason, but the future isn’t slowing down anytime soon. As fast as technology is obsolete and global competitiveness is more vicious, there’s got to be a firm foundation to keep up with it.

Science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) curriculum isn’t for the faint of mind, but it’s what drives growing economies. Those kinds of classes help drive problem-solving skills, which is what many assessments boil down to at the end.

In writing my two-part story about these tests, my original intention is still the most important lesson us old-timers can learn – the students need our support.

The different administrators I interviewed share the same philosophy any teacher’s assistant probably has – being negative about these tests isn’t the answer to any student’s success on them. These mandated tests are here for the time being, and they’re a measuring tool of a school district’s success.

Like Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars said on this week’s front page, “A school district is only as good as its community, and a community is only as good as its school district.”

We really do need each other’s support, and the kids need us grown-ups’ support for the next few weeks. Be the cheerleader.

Tying shoes and learning the color green seemed like a lifetime ago for me, but that kind of learning was truly a generation ago. A generation from now, they’ll reminisce about how much assessments have changed and how easy they had it then.

“Sesame Street” may be motivating completely different lessons now from the way it did in 1982, but it’s another example of these evolving, complicated times. State assessments are the now, and the achievement tests anyone of parent-age knows are the past.

As much as rubrics and electives have changed in the past few decades, one uncomplicated thing hasn’t – support and encouragement.

It worked just as good for learning the A, B, Cs in kindergarten 30-something years ago, and it works just as well for learning math in kindergarten now. I encourage you to show plenty of it for the students, teachers and administrators in the weeks to come through assessment season.