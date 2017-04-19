 

MCSO seeks information regarding stolen John Deere Gator

By | 1:16 pm | April 19, 2017 | News

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said his department is seeking information that could lead to the location of a 2017 model John Deere Gator side by side stolen from the Hamilton Summer League Ball Field.

Cantrell said the Gator was purchased on consignment from a business in Columbus a couple of days before it was stolen. No insurance policy was taken out on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen