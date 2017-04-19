MCSO seeks information regarding stolen John Deere Gator

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell said his department is seeking information that could lead to the location of a 2017 model John Deere Gator side by side stolen from the Hamilton Summer League Ball Field.

Cantrell said the Gator was purchased on consignment from a business in Columbus a couple of days before it was stolen. No insurance policy was taken out on it.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 369-2468.