Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back program
For the Monroe Journal
ABERDEEN –The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, located on North Meridian Street, will serve as a drop-off point for the National Take Back Initiative April 28 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter substances will be collected.
The drugs will be handled as drug evidence, and participants may dispose of their own medication and take the original container with them. Any containers deposited in a box should have identifying information removed.
Law enforcement should not handle the medication at any time. No inventory, syringes or injectables are allowed, and the disposal is anonymous.
Drugs will be properly sealed with evidence stickers and labeled “DEA take back.” Drug boxes will be stored until they are turned over the Drug Enforcement Agency.
For more information, call Susan Honeycutt at the MCSO at 369-2468 or DEA Diversion Clerk Kathryn E. Barrett at (601) 608-2946 or by email at Kathryn.E.Barrett@usdoj.gov.
