Nettleton, Hatley split in division

HATLEY – The spark Nettleton coach Will Hawkins was looking for came in the form of an eighth-grader last Tuesday night.

Eighth-grader Davis Oswalt went 5 for 5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in Nettleton’s 14-6 Division 4-3A win over Hatley. The win clinched second place for the visiting Tigers.

“I was seeing the ball really well tonight, and it didn’t really intimidate me this being such a big game,” Oswalt said. “The home run was a first-pitch, inside the corner fastball, and I hit it on the sweet spot.”

It was Hatley that jumped out of the quick lead, going up 3-0 in the first inning. Blake Goodin singled and got to second on an error. Brock Kidd drove him in with a double to center field, then Matt Swan beat out a triple to right for a 2-0 lead. Will Cantrell added an RBI grounder to round out the scoring in the first.

Nettleton made it a one-run game in the second inning. Dylan Gillentine walked to open the inning, then Graham Gardner sacrificed him to second. Oswalt sent the first of his two doubles to right to put Nettleton on the board. Blaze Holland reached on an error, then Coleton Ausbern helped his own cause by driving in a run on a fielder’s choice.

The six-run third inning gave Nettleton the lead it would not relinquish as the team sent 11 men to the plate.

Thaniel Tackett was hit by a pitch, and Chase Scruggs and Dalton Combs drew walks to load the bases. Gillentine drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, then Gardner was hit by a pitch to drive in the go-ahead run.

Oswalt kept things going with an RBI single, and Holland followed him with an RBI double to right. Ausbern grabbed his first of three hits on the night, an RBI single to left, and Grady Gardner plated the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

Nettleton added two more in the fourth on an RBI double by Graham Gardner and another RBI single by Oswalt to make it 10-3.

“It’s nice to come back and score this many runs, especially after being down 3-0,” Nettleton coach Will Hawkins said. “We fought back through adversity, and our guys continued to not be satisfied and added runs every inning against a good Hatley team. I’m proud of that.”

Hatley got back going in the bottom of the inning. Goodin reached on an error and eventually scored on a pickoff throw that went past third base. Cody Dunigan singled, and Kidd drew a walk. Cantrell added his second RBI of the night on a base hit to right to make it 10-5.

Both teams stayed off the board in the fifth, but Nettleton added a pair in the sixth.

Oswalt blasted a solo shot for his fourth hit of the night, and Ausbern added his third hit and scored on an error.

“We’re super proud of Davis. He got to play a junior high game or two this year, and we talked and thought it was the best move to help out the team to move him up,” Hawkins said. “He played a few JV games, then had a pinch hit or two in varsity, and he really just continues to compete and that’s what we’re most impressed about. He comes every day to work and get better, and that’s something that’s hard to teach in a 14-year-old.”

Nettleton added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Graham Gardner doubled with one out, but was thrown out trying to stretch it to a triple. Oswalt followed him with a double of his own, and Holland’s single put two in scoring position. Ausbern drew a walk to load the bases, and Grady Gardner laced an RBI single to center field.

Hatley scored its final run of the night in the bottom of the seventh as Cantrell doubled to open the inning and scored when Holden Clark reached on an error, but Holland ended the game with three straight strikeouts.

“I thought early in the game our intensity was there,” Hatley coach John Harris said. “We had opportunities and took ourselves out with a couple of strikeouts, and we didn’t pitch it as well as we would have liked and made some mistakes defensively that they took advantage of. It snowballed after that. They hit when they needed to and made things happen, and that was the difference.”

Ausbern, Nettleton’s ace, went the first three and two-thirds innings and struck out six. Holland allowed one run on one hit and struck out eight in three-plus innings in relief.

“Coleton battled through tonight. He gave up four runs, which is not the best or what we’re used to, but he gave us a chance to win,” Hawkins said. “You’re not always going to have your best stuff, and he competed for us tonight. That’s what we expect from him is to give it all he’s got. Blaze struggled in his last start, and we challenged him. He really responded to it tonight.”

Hatley earns split on Thursday

The Hatley Tigers earned the split with a 10-4 win on Thursday night, behind a solid pitching performance by Brock Kidd, who struck out seven, and a big day at the plate by Will Cantrell, who doubled, tripled and drove in three runs.

Hatley took a 1-0 lead in the first when Kidd and Cody Dunigan scored runs. Nettleton made it a one-run game in the second on an RBI single by Blaze Holland.

Hatley padded its lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Luke Nelson, but Nettleton tied the game in the bottom half with Coleton Ausbern’s two-run triple.

Cantrell came up with the big hit in the fifth, a two-run double for Hatley to regain the lead. Nettleton answered in the bottom half when Thaniel Tackett doubled and scored on a Dylan Gillentine RBI single.

Hatley put the game away in the late innings. Blake Goodin hit an RBI triple in the sixth, then Cantrell did the same in the top of the seventh. Hatley scored its final three runs on an error, a bases-loaded walk to Kidd and when Dunigan was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.