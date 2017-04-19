 

Nettleton man charged with probation violation

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Earl Wright of Nettleton was arrested on April 16 on a warrant from the Mississippi Department Of Corrections on a violation of probation.  He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center.

