Nettleton man charged with probation violation
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:50 am | April 19, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Earl Wright of Nettleton was arrested on April 16 on a warrant from the Mississippi Department Of Corrections on a violation of probation. He is currently in the Monroe County Detention Center.
