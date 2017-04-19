Panthers’ doubles teams qualify for state tennis

The Amory Panthers tennis team qualified for the state championship tennis tournament in two events – boys’ and girls’ doubles – after last Tuesday’s division match.

In girls’ doubles, Riley Crouch and Farrah Fowlkes became division champions with their win over Tishomingo County by scores of 6-4, 6-4. They also beat Pontotoc earlier in the afternoon to clinch their spot at state.

In boys’ doubles, Alex Box and Aaron Goldman punched their ticket to state by beating Corinth. They fell to Pontotoc in the championship match.

The state tennis tournament will be May 8-10 at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson.

In girls’ singles, Genee Summers was just a win away from state, winning her first match by scores of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, but falling to Corinth in the second round at division.

In mixed doubles, Megan Finney and Luke Flippo fell to Pontotoc 6-4, 6-3. Jasmine Conner and Meredith Crouch lost in girls’ doubles to Pontotoc 6-1, 6-3.

In boys’ singles, Eli Black fell to Corinth by scores of 6-2, 6-4. In boys’ doubles, Jordan Atkins and Andrew Schmoock fell in their match.