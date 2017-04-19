Window for state assessments opens for county’s students

SATP, MAP, SATP2, MST2 – acronyms like these are gibberish to most people, but parents, students and school officials can decipher the language well. April 18 began the opening for windows of testing for state assessments like these, windows that will remain open through early May.

“MDE [Mississippi Department of Education] releases a state testing calendar in the spring of each year for the upcoming year. That calendar contains testing windows for the various testing programs. As a district, we decide which specific dates during that window that we will assess. Once that school district calendar is developed, we have to submit it to MDE for auditing purposes,” said Nettleton School District Testing and Curriculum Coordinator Mark Hitt

As confusing as the assessment acronyms are to people not connected to the education field, the assessments themselves are brainteasers to anyone 20 years removed from school.

“These are the old achievement tests on steroids. It’s not recalling memorization anymore; it’s application, reading, writing and problem solving,” said Amory School District Supervisor Ken Byars. “Memorization compared to problem solving is better because problem solving helps throughout life.”

Whereas Byars said achievement tests of years ago required shading bubbles on a Scantron with pencils, modern-day assessments are all taken online.

According to Hitt, schools are in the second year of the Mississippi Assessment Program (MAP) for grades three through eight in English Language Arts (ELA) and math and high school tests in Algebra I and English II. The Subject Area Testing Program 2nd Edition (SATP2) has been in place for several years for Biology I and U.S. History, and the Mississippi Science Test (MST2) has been in use for fifth- and eighth-grade science for several years too.

Even beyond being one of several components of how school districts are ranked by the Mississippi Department of Education, test assessments factor into if a student graduates or not.

“It used to be if you didn’t meet the required score, you didn’t graduate. It’s not about just credits and GPA anymore. It’s about credits, GPA and performance on these four tests,” Byars said of high school assessments.

“While state assessments are the most visible public indication of student progress, parents sometimes forget that we have a number of other progress-monitoring tools, teacher grades and teacher observations that we look at when we gauge student progress,” Hitt said. “The state accountability model that went into effect last year still places importance on student proficiency but now includes a growth component for all students and a category to reward growth among the 25 percent of students who performed lowest on the previous year’s state assessment. These categories allow schools and districts to receive credit from students who may not have yet reached proficiency but have a trajectory of positive growth.”

High-quality classroom instruction on a daily basis is the most important part of test preparation, according to Hitt. He said teachers focus instruction on state-adopted learning standards that are the basis of the tests.

“Additionally, we make use of products from Educational Leadership Solutions that provide item test banks and benchmark assessments that mimic the format of the state tests in terms of item types and an online testing environment. The exposure to this online testing environment will give students an extra level of confidence as they approach the live state tests over the next few weeks,” Hitt said.

Rest and a healthy breakfast are tips recommended for parents to help their children perform well on assessments and any other school day.

As far as public support of students goes, Byars encourages it, as it is reciprocal to a town.

“Your community is only going to be as good as your school district, and your school district is only going to be as good as your community. They have to work hand in hand,” Byars said.