 

Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

By | 10:28 am | April 20, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Joe Pickle, 43, of Amory was arrested on April 20 on one count of failing to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.

