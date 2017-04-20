Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:28 am | April 20, 2017 | News
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Bobby Joe Pickle, 43, of Amory was arrested on April 20 on one count of failing to register as a sex offender. He is currently being held in the Monroe County Detention Center.
Related Posts
- Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender
- Amory man charged with possession of contraband in a correctional facility
- Woman charged with embezzlement from Hamilton business
- Aberdeen man charged with sale of a stolen firearm
- Amory man arrested for possession of a controlled substance
- Aberdeen man arrested for sell of a controlled substance
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender April 20, 2017
- Big innings carry Lady Tigers over Amory April 19, 2017
- Window for state assessments opens for county’s students April 19, 2017
- Education standards change, but the need to support of it never does April 19, 2017
- Chickasaw Inkana Foundation representative gives Rotarians preview of upcoming celebration April 19, 2017
- Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender April 20, 2017
- MCSO seeks whereabouts of person of interest April 20, 2017
- Lady Lions prevail late in win over Lady Noles April 20, 2017
- Noles sweep Lions to clinch division crown April 20, 2017
- Finances continue upward climb for Amory School District April 20, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII