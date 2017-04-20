Finances continue upward climb for Amory School District
AMORY – Per the numbers given by Amory School District Business Manager Leslie Maranto at the April 10 school board meeting, the financial condition of the district continues on a slow but steady path of improvement. The cash balance is now more than 100 times what it was at its low point in 2014, despite continuing cuts in the funding stream from Jackson.
“We are nearly at our goal of maintaining a 15-percent margin over operating expenditures on hand,” said Amory School District Superintendent Ken Byars. “We were operating on tax anticipation notes but now are in position to finish this academic year with a healthy cash balance on hand.”
“We used to be this much in the red,” said board member Jimmy Ann Ray, referring to the 15-percent margin on the books.
Ray initiated most of the dialogue between the board and the administrators. She asked what improvements in equipment and facilities could be considered with the cash on hand.
“We have lots of things we need, but I’d rather get them with new money rather than tapping into existing funds,” Byars said. “We have plans to replace dilapidated cafeteria tables at East Amory Elementary School as a short-term goal.”
Byars commented further on the sticker shock he encountered when looking at the cost of replacing equipment.
“We’ve done without to be able to get to this point [financially],” he said. “We’re still below median as far as our economic standing as a district statewide. We already know that we will be $800,000 below what we expected to receive from the state to begin the next academic year. I’m very happy to be where we are.”
Another example of improvement Byars pointed out to the board members is there are now teachers’ assistants staffing all pre-K and kindergarten classes.
“We do get help from federal funding for these positions and hope to expand teacher’s aids as funding becomes available,” Byars said.
Also, all the trends in month-to-month figures for attendance and discipline matters continue to move in appropriate directions without interruption.
In other business, school board attorney Sam Griffie prepared a resolution for the board to convey a retired shuttle bus to the Amory Police Department. The resolution received unanimous approval.
When municipal court sessions were conducted at Amory City Hall, it was just a short walk for those on the docket to appear before city Judge Michael Malski, but that is no longer the case. Sessions of municipal court have now been moved to larger quarters at the Monroe County Government Complex on Highland Drive, one-and-a-half miles away from city hall. In the event a group of subjects needs to be transported that exceeds the capacity of a police cruiser, a shuttle bus would be needed to avoid tying up a convoy of cars for only one purpose.
“The resolution calls for an intergovernmental transfer of a vehicle to offset expenditure,” Griffie said. “It was given outright.”
The bus fleet will receive a new addition of a current model year full-size bus in the coming year, thanks to funding assistance from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to offset the sticker price of $76,600.
