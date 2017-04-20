Lady Lions prevail late in win over Lady Noles

By Rob Williams

For the Monroe Journal

SMITHVILLE – There was a lot on the line on Thursday night when the Hamilton Lady Lions traveled to Smithville to take on the Lady Noles. “It’s just another game,” Hamilton coach Bryan Loague said. “It’s not going to make or break our season.”

That simple “just a game” decided bragging rights for the two cross-county intense rivals, and the winner had a shot at the district title.

It was fitting that this important game wasn’t decided until the eighth inning, with the Lady Lions taking a 7-6 win.

The game was till scoreless going into the top of the second inning, but the Lady Lions changed that after Icie Cockerham led off with a single up the middle. Taylor Brock moved courtesy runner Hanna Pettigrew to second with a shot to left field, and Pettigrew scored on a fielder’s choice.

Even though Hamilton pitcher Anna Claire Stahl gave up a one-out walk, she faced only three batters in the bottom half. Brock hauled in a pop fly at short and fired to first for a double play to keep the Lady Noles off the board.

The Lady Lions doubled their lead in the top of the third when Hannah Rooks singled with one out and scored on fielder’s choice off the bat of Carley Reeves.

The 2-0 lead was brief as the Lady Noles took the lead in the bottom of the third. Savanna Spees singled to center field leading off and scored when the Lady Lions committed an error on Olivia Roberts’ single to center.

Smithville pitcher Angel Guyton helped her own cause when she slapped a two-run homer over the center field fence to give the Lady Noles a 3-2 lead.

The Lady Lions got a pair of runners on base in the top of the fourth, but stranded them to leave the Lady Noles in front. Stahl pitched to the minimum in the bottom half and kept the Lady Noles off the bases with three ground ball outs.

The Lady Lions tied the game in the top of the fifth after Rooks walked leading off. With one away, the Lady Noles thought they were out of the inning when Katie Beth Williams attempted a double play on a ball hit to shortstop. The umpire ruled Williams had missed the bag at second, and the throw to first was not in time on a very close play. Cockerham walked, and Faith Fontenot sacrificed the run home to get the Lady Lions even at 3-3.

The Lady Noles scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to retake the lead at 6-3. Spees reached on an error leading off, and Emma Kate Hester drew a walk one out later. It was Guyton again as the senior slammed a double off the wall for two RBI. Williams followed with an RBI double to put the Lady Noles ahead 6-3.

The Lady Lions got one run closer in the top of the sixth after Caylin Ferraro tripled leading off the inning. Stahl followed with a walk, and the run scored when Rooks hit a liner to third and the third baseman threw to the plate, but not in time.

The Lady Noles threatened in the bottom half after a leadoff single down the first base line by Callie Williams. The next three Noles went down in order.

Trailing 6-4 in the top of the seventh, it didn’t take long for the Lady Lions to show they weren’t done yet. Cockerham reached on an error leading off, and Fontenot tied the game with a two-run shot over the wall in right center. The Lady Lions got two more runners on, but Guyton got Rooks with a changeup to end the threat.

The Lady Noles showed they were ready for the game to end when they loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom half. Hester reached on an infield hit, and Roberts blooped a single over shortstop. Guyton just missed a game-winning home run, but the ball cleared the fence in foul territory. Guyton worked a walk to load the bases. Hamilton got the first out on a fly ball to right fielder, then Stahl got a big strikeout and a pop up to strand all three runners.

Under tie game rules the last out starts the extra inning at second base, so Rooks began the top of the eighth at second base for the Lady Lions. The Lady Noles went to third on a ground ball off the bat of Reeves to get the lead runner and the first out. Kealy Shields went in to run for Reeves and scored the go-ahead run on an infield hit by Cockerham.

The Lady Noles started the bottom half with Callie Williams at second base, and she moved to third on a sac bunt by Tara Parham. The Lady Lions got Williams out on a ground ball to third by Spees. With two outs and a runner at second, the Lady Lions celebrated the win when Rooks hauled in a fly ball to left to end the game.

The teams ended the game with identical 5-2 district records, but the Lady Noles remained in first place by the tie-breaker rule. (The Lady Noles won by three in the first meeting, so the Lady Lions had to win by more than three to take the district crown.)

“We played well enough to win,” Smithville coach Jeremy Duke said. “We just made too many mistakes at key times and couldn’t get it done.”

“We are still not hitting the ball well,” Loague said. “But in spite of a couple of key errors and mistakes, our defense played very well. We held them with bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to keep us in the game.”