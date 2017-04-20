 

MCSO seeks whereabouts of person of interest

By | 9:57 am | April 20, 2017 | News
Gathings

Tavis L. Gathings, 35, of Tupelo is wanted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for connection of criminal activities in the county. Anyone with any information regarding Gathings’ whereabouts is asked to contact the MCSO at 369-2468.

