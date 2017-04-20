Noles sweep Lions to clinch division crown

SMITHVILLE – The Smithville Seminoles’ bats are finding a groove.

Smithville scored double-digit runs for the second straight game, sweeping its rival, Hamilton, with an 11-1 win in Division 4-1A play.

“We were hitting the ball a lot better the last game against Hamilton,” said senior third baseman Chris Lockhart, who had three of Smithville’s nine hits. “We weren’t seeing it as well tonight, but we were moving runners over and scoring. Blayde (Scott) threw a really good game for us. His fastball moves a lot so it’s hard to see and hard to hit.”

The Noles scored two runs in the first inning to take the lead. Heath Noe led off being hit by a pitch, and Wesley Grier sacrificed him over to second. A groundout by Stuart Coggins move him to third, and Lockhart grabbed the RBI with a base hit to left. The Lions nearly got out of the inning without further damage, but a pair of errors allowed Bradon Kimbrough to reach on a strikeout and Lockhart to score.

Smithville padded its lead to 4-0 in the second inning. Aubrey Cox reached on an error and stole second, and Noe drove him home with an RBI single. Coggins was intentionally walked, and Lockhart came through again, this time reaching on an error in the outfield to plate a run.

In the third, Kimbrough led off with a base hit but was caught in a run down. Grant Johnson drew a walk, and Cox got him home when he reached on an error for a 5-0 lead.

The Lions scored their lone run of the game in the fourth and kept the Noles off the board in the bottom half. Todd Robinson singled past second base to lead off the inning, and Nick Harmon was hit by a pitch. Jamie Dean Atkins loaded the bases with a bunt base hit, and Colby Sanders got the run home with a sacrifice fly. Smithville pitcher Blayde Scott rebounded to strike out the next two batters to get out of the inning.

Smithville’s big inning came in the bottom of the fifth in which they batted around.

Stuart Coggins led off by smashing a solo shot to right field. Lockhart followed him with another base hit, and walks to Kimbrough and Peyton Blair loaded the bases. Lockhart scored on a passed ball, then Dustin Moffett had the second big hit of the inning, a double to left field to plate a pair of runs. Noe rounded out the scoring with his second RBI single of the night to make it 10-1.

“We’re starting to hit it a little bit,” Smithville coach Jamie Russell said. “I get frustrated at times when we beat the ball on the ground or pop it up, but we hit the ball well the last couple of games. We just have to continue to get better. We can’t be satisfied, especially with playoffs starting next week.”

The Noles ended the game in the sixth inning. Coggins and Kimbrough drew walks, and Lockhart added his third hit of the night. Blair ended the game when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Scott picked up the win, scattering four hits over six innings, walking two and striking out 10.

“He threw a really good game. He’s going to throw a lot of pitches,” Russell said. “His breaking ball wasn’t working as well tonight, so he relied on his fastball. We’ve been able to rely on a lot of guys pitching wise.”

Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said the errors caught up to his team.

“It should have been a closer score than what it was, but we made some key errors,” Earnest said. “Nick (Harmon) pitched well enough for us to have a chance to win. He threw pretty well and has every time he’s been out there, but we have to have some defense and some run support. We’re not doing either one right now.”