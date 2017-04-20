A couple of months ago, we were informed that Journal Publishing, Inc. would be switching to a new content management system. What I mean by content management system, or CMS, is that, as a company, we all drop our stories and photos in one digital space so the page designers in Tupelo can pull them and put the paper together on Monday nights each week.

To prepare for the switch to Town News, which is the name of the new system, we attended a training lab at the Daily Journal and, like every other computer lab I’ve ever attended, only about half the information stuck. I received similar reports from the rest of the Monroe Journal crew.

In the newspaper business, everything revolves around the deadline.

We have a deadline to meet so the ad designers can build advertisements and the page designers can pull stories and photos for pages. They have a deadline so the paper can go to press on time. The press has to run efficiently and on time so the papers can be bundled and turned over to the carriers on time. Then the carriers are charged with delivery deadlines. In between all of those deadlines are the details, which is where the devil resides. It’s also important to note that we are one of many papers published by Journal Publishing so, when we miss deadline, the dominoes begin to cascade down.

Last week was our first time to go live with the new CMS system, and the dominoes fell.

I’m sure some of you noticed some mistakes with photos and articles, and a few of you may have even noticed the paper looked a little different. There were also those of you who got the wrong paper or no paper at all. When the first deadline was missed, all those other ones were compromised.

There are always kinks when you’re trying something new, and we had lots of them last week. Please excuse our mess while we remodel the paper.

While we go through this process, feel free to contact me with any questions or concerns at emily.tubb@journalinc.com.