Prairie actress steps into director role of Tupelo Film Festival

PRAIRIE – When Carolyn Parson moved back home to Monroe County from Phoenix a few years ago, she brought back an appreciation of the independent film industry. Out west, she became involved with film festivals by way of membership on film submission committees – a commitment that came with scheduling and contacting filmmakers.

“I came home in 2010 and went to the Tupelo Film Festival as a spectator and started asking about being involved, and it went from there,” Parson said.

Following the passing of Tupelo Film Festival founder Pat Rasberry last September, Parson stepped into the role as director of the festival.

“Pat was awesome. She put all of her heart into the festival and nurtured it. This is the 14th year, and it’s still going today,” Parson said. “For the short time we had to pull it together, we’ll have a good festival. We have such an energetic crew.”

The film festival, which runs from April 20-22 at the Malco Theater, will feature more than 65 films in categories like shorts, features, narratives and documentaries. People can get a weekend pass for $25 or pay $10 a day for Thursday and Friday. Saturday’s rates are $10 for the morning block and $10 for the evening block.

There will also be a Mississippi high school film competition included Saturday at 10 a.m. One screen featuring family-friendly movies will be free Thursday night.

The most high-profile film that will be shown through the weekend is “I Am Not Your Negro,” which will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and followed by a panel discussion. The 2017 Academy Award nominee for Best Documentary Feature is based on an unfinished manuscript by James Baldwin about the history of racism in the United States. The film is narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

West Point filmmaker Michael Williams, who filmed part of his feature, “Ozland,” in Monroe County, will debut a new short called, “The Atoning.” Local filmmakers Glenn Payne and Casey Dillard will premiere their short, “Pay the Piper.”

Parson, who has close ties with these local filmmakers, is an active member of the north Mississippi independent film scene herself by way of acting. She has landed roles in short films like Payne’s “Third Shift” and commercials like a recent spot for North Mississippi Medical Center.

“One of the things that intrigued me the most about acting is you’re never done learning. If you’re cast in another film, it’s like you’re starting over from scratch trying to find your character,” Parson said.

She plans to lead a production of a “Midsummer Night’s Dream” this summer in Monroe County.

Anyone interested in participating in the Shakespeare production can email her at cpandyou@aol.com. For more information about the Tupelo Film Festival, check out www.tupelofilmfestival.net.