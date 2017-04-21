Errors catch up to Lions against Feds
HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lions scored eight runs on Friday night against Caledonia but couldn’t overcome some defensive and pitching woes as they took a 12-8 loss.
“Defense has been our problem most of the year,” Hamilton coach Lewis Earnest said. “That and our trouble throwing strikes. You get behind hitters, and you have to throw it in there and let them hit it. Caledonia always plays us well, and you want some good competition.”
Caledonia jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in the top of the first on five hits and three Hamilton errors.
The Lions were undaunted and took a 6-5 advantage in the bottom half. Tyler Holman singled leading off, and Jacob Jaudon drew a walk behind him. Nick Harmon drove in the first run with an infield RBI single to third, and Brady Davis ripped a double to deep right center for two RBI.
With two outs, Jamie Dean Atkins, Jayce Evans and Holman hit three straight RBI singles to grab the lead.
“We had some good hits there in the first inning,” Earnest said. “After that, there wasn’t much to it, but we spotted them too many runs.”
An error, two walks and a balk handed the lead right back to Caledonia in the top of the second.
Both teams stayed off the board until the fifth when Caledonia padded its lead to 11-6.
Hamilton answered with two in the bottom half to make it 11-8. Davis was hit by a pitch with one out, and Todd Robinson singled to put two on. Atkins drove them both in with a two-run base hit.
The Lions used five different pitchers with Holman going the final two and allowing one run on one hit, striking out four and walking none.
