Lady Tigers rally late for victory over Lady Noles
SMITHVILLE – The Hatley Lady Tigers had the final say over their county rival Smithville on Saturday afternoon at the Lady Nole Tournament.
Trailing 5-4, the Lady Tigers rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to come away with the 7-5 victory.
“This is a big momentum booster for us as we approach the playoffs,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “I’m proud of the team, proud of the girls and proud of (pitcher) Peyton Wilkinson.”
The Lady Tigers scored their first run in the first inning. Bre Harmon led off with a hit and went to second on an error, then Jules Rimmer was hit by a pitch, and Harley Gaston drew a walk to load the bases. Caitlin Howard grounded out to second to drive in the run.
The Lady Noles pulled even in the bottom of the inning. Angel Guyton doubled with two outs, and Taylor King tied the game with an RBI single to right.
Hatley pulled ahead 4-1 in the third inning. Harmon once again led off with a hit, and Rimmer reached on an error to put two on with one out. Gaston hit a sacrifice fly to score Harmon, then two batters later, Allison Easter had the big hit of the inning, a two-run single to right.
Smithville promptly tied the game in the bottom half. Olivia Roberts hit an RBI triple to score Emma Kate Hester, who led off with an infield single. Then Guyton tied the game when she mashed a two-run homer to right center.
The Lady Noles took a 5-4 lead in the fifth, capitalizing on a pair of Hatley errors.
The Lady Tigers did the same in the sixth when they took the lead. With one out, Emma Rose Thompson reached on an error, then Sydney Elkin did the same. Madison Seals grabbed the RBI with a groundout to second base, then Harmon added her third hit of the game, an RBI single for the lead. Rimmer reached on an error to plate the final run of the game.
Seventh-grader Peyton Wilkinson worked around a one-out single from Annie Brooke Morgan on her way to going the distance and picking up the win.
“Our 1-2 battery of Peyton (Wilkinson) and Bre (Harmon) did great,” Gray said. “Bre had a timely hit in an RBI situation, and defensively we made our routine plays. This is the time of the year where we start gelling, and if we do that, we have a chance in the playoffs.”
Pontotoc 7, Hatley 4
Allison Easter and Rylee Bourland hit doubles. Easter, Caitlin Howard, Emma Rose Thompson and Sydney Elkin all had RBI in the loss.
“We had some good hits in that game, even though we got the loss in that,” Gray said. “That’s a quality opponent who will go deep in the 4A playoffs. I told the girls this is the time that we all get on the same page and play as a team, and we did that today.”
Pontotoc 13, Smithville 2
Maddie Mason hit an RBI double in the loss for Smithville.
