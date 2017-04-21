Message of inspiring others sets tone for beautification luncheon

AMORY – Keep Monroe County Beautiful’s annual luncheon commemorated its 22nd year April 13. By Monroe County Board of Supervisors President Billy Kirkpatrick’s comments, that timeframe equates to tons upon tons of litter picked up throughout the county.

“We haven’t eradicated litter but we need to reach and teach our young people. We don’t know how to get to that point but we’re striving,” Kirkpatrick said.

The Keep Monroe County Beautiful committee, comprised of Edna Cox, Jewel Faulkner, Mary Carter, Mary Bourland and Nancy Payne, works to inspire the young and old to take ownership in their communities to make the county look better.

Mayor Brad Blalock learned a lesson in cleanliness from the inspiration of family growing up in Alcorn County.

“Staying with my grandparents, I remember the garden had to be clean, all the sticks had to be picked up and there better not be any trash in the yard. I was charged with stewardship at a young age. If you reach one or two young people, they’re going to pass that along,” Blalock said.

Keynote speaker Monroe County Justice Court Judge Adrian Haynes recalled growing up learning the same lessons.

“I had to sweep dirt in my yard,” she said. “I know sometimes you don’t think you make a difference but if you keep it before them, it will make a difference.”

Keep Monroe County Beautiful is one of 42 counties belonging to Keep Mississippi Beautiful, an organization with several motives, including helping local economies.

“I’ve been in economic development just over 20 years. In addition to that, I’m an avid baseball fan. I had a coach one time talk about the little things like hitting behind the runner – that’s how you win games. Economic development is about the little things. You’re helping by keeping the streets clean. Potential industries look for communities that are clean,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Skip Scaggs.

Emcee for the event, Monroe County Road Manager Sonny Clay, said in Keep Monroe County Beautiful’s time, more and more civic, church and scout groups have devoted volunteer time to clean up in the county. The same invitation still stands.