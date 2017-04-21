Panthers can’t overcome early Saltillo lead

AMORY – The Amory Panthers scored first against the Saltillo Tigers on Saturday afternoon but saw the visitors put up several runs in the middle innings to hand the Panthers a 9-3 loss.

“Two times we had people on base, and we couldn’t get a timely hit,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Errors killed us today. We’re not getting the key hit we need either.”

Amory sent just four men to the plate in the bottom of the first but took a 1-0 lead. With one out, Ryan Morgan hustled to third for his first triple of the season. Hunter Lockhart drove in the run when he popped up in foul territory past the first base bag, and Morgan tagged up and scored on the play.

Saltillo took a 3-1 lead in the third on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman, but Laine Phillips came in and minimized the damage by getting a strikeout and a double play to Aubrey Gillentine at third.

The visiting Tigers added one run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and two in the fifth after an error, a walk and a two-run base hit.

The Panthers answered to score two in the bottom of the fifth and cut the lead to 6-3. Mason Laney drew a walk and Caleb Haney singled to put two on with no outs. With one out, Jake Kirkpatrick sent an RBI single up the middle to score pinch runner Luke Stephens, and Lockhart reached on an error to plate the second run.

Amory had its chances to cut into the lead further in the sixth after a leadoff single by Jackson Williams and a walk to Gunnar Hall, but the Tigers came back with three straight strikeouts.

The Tigers iced the win in the seventh, capitalizing on three errors by the Panthers.

Amory used four different pitchers in the game with freshman Parker Thompson going the final three-plus innings.

“I thought he did a great job, especially given the situation he came in,” Williams said.