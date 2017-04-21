Panthers can’t overcome early Saltillo lead
AMORY – The Amory Panthers scored first against the Saltillo Tigers on Saturday afternoon but saw the visitors put up several runs in the middle innings to hand the Panthers a 9-3 loss.
“Two times we had people on base, and we couldn’t get a timely hit,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Errors killed us today. We’re not getting the key hit we need either.”
Amory sent just four men to the plate in the bottom of the first but took a 1-0 lead. With one out, Ryan Morgan hustled to third for his first triple of the season. Hunter Lockhart drove in the run when he popped up in foul territory past the first base bag, and Morgan tagged up and scored on the play.
Saltillo took a 3-1 lead in the third on two hits, three walks and a hit batsman, but Laine Phillips came in and minimized the damage by getting a strikeout and a double play to Aubrey Gillentine at third.
The visiting Tigers added one run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly and two in the fifth after an error, a walk and a two-run base hit.
The Panthers answered to score two in the bottom of the fifth and cut the lead to 6-3. Mason Laney drew a walk and Caleb Haney singled to put two on with no outs. With one out, Jake Kirkpatrick sent an RBI single up the middle to score pinch runner Luke Stephens, and Lockhart reached on an error to plate the second run.
Amory had its chances to cut into the lead further in the sixth after a leadoff single by Jackson Williams and a walk to Gunnar Hall, but the Tigers came back with three straight strikeouts.
The Tigers iced the win in the seventh, capitalizing on three errors by the Panthers.
Amory used four different pitchers in the game with freshman Parker Thompson going the final three-plus innings.
“I thought he did a great job, especially given the situation he came in,” Williams said.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Melissa Meador
Search
- Keep Monroe County Beautiful ramps up efforts at local community centers April 14, 2017
- Window for state assessments opens for county’s students April 19, 2017
- Big innings carry Lady Tigers over Amory April 19, 2017
- Panthers’ doubles teams qualify for state tennis April 19, 2017
- Nettleton, Hatley split in division April 19, 2017
- Panthers can’t overcome early Saltillo lead April 21, 2017
- Errors catch up to Lions against Feds April 21, 2017
- Presley tapped to lead national effort on rural gas expansion April 21, 2017
- Message of inspiring others sets tone for beautification luncheon April 21, 2017
- Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender April 20, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...