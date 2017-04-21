Presley tapped to lead national effort on rural gas expansion
For the Monroe Journal
NETTLETON – Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley has been chosen to lead a national task force to develop best practices and recommendations regarding the expansion of natural gas service to rural and underserved areas of America.
National Association of Regulatory Utilities Commission (NARUC) President Robert F. Powelson of Pennsylvania appointed Presley as co-chair of the task force, which will begin work in the coming months. Presley has long advocated for natural gas expansion in Mississippi, crafting policies and incentives on the state level to attract infrastructure in rural areas.
“I have seen first-hand how expanding natural gas service can reduce the cost of living from Mississippians. It is an honor to help lead this effort to look at ways to grow America’s energy infrastructure and make our nation more energy independent. I thank NARUC President Powelson for this honor,” Presley said.
Many rural communities, which comprise residential, industrial and commercial customers, lack access to low-cost natural gas because of infrastructure issues—local distribution lines and gas utility services are unavailable. These communities must rely on bottled propane, heating oil and other more expensive fuels. The Natural Gas Access and Expansion Task Force will analyze the potential demand for the service extension and expansion of natural gas infrastructure and identify alternative or unconventional approaches to reaching these unserved and underserved areas.
During the eight-month term of the task force, the group’s main focus will be to prepare an analytical report that will:
• Study current access, expansion and service extension policies for underserved and unserved areas;
• Examine the need for access and expansion including case studies and review of the barriers and obstacles to such access;
• Recommend potential mechanisms to address the benefits and opportunities for access and expansion and identifies alternative or unconventional approaches to reaching unserved and underserved areas; and
• Compile a national “best practices” collection on natural gas access and expansion to underserved and unserved areas.
Related Posts
- Presley schedules natural gas interest meeting
- Nettleton residents served through multi-county Atmos Energy expansion
- Presley appointed to national groups natural gas committee
- Meeting first steps for potential Wren natural gas availability
- Presley: Magazine ranks Mississippi second in the nation for competitve utility rates
- Presley vows to continue fight against dumping of nuclear waste in Mississippi
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Keep Monroe County Beautiful ramps up efforts at local community centers April 14, 2017
- Prairie actress steps into director role of Tupelo Film Festival April 20, 2017
- MCSO seeks information regarding stolen John Deere Gator April 19, 2017
- Monroe County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back program April 19, 2017
- Nettleton man charged with probation violation April 19, 2017
- Lady Tigers rally late for victory over Lady Noles April 21, 2017
- Panthers can’t overcome early Saltillo lead April 21, 2017
- Errors catch up to Lions against Feds April 21, 2017
- Presley tapped to lead national effort on rural gas expansion April 21, 2017
- Message of inspiring others sets tone for beautification luncheon April 21, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...