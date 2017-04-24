Board approves certified personnel hires

BECKER – During its April meeting held at the Advanced Learning Center, the Monroe County Board of Education approved certified personnel hires for the upcoming school year and summer secretaries.

Superintendent Scott Cantrell told the board he and other district personnel are looking for ways to make the Mississippi Adequate Education Program cuts they face work throughout the district.

It was stated during the meeting the county will tear down old surplus property of the old coach house in Hamilton. It will be replaced with metal building for storage. The Mississippi Forestry Commission will advertise for the first thinning on 187 acres in Easter Valley, according to board discussion.

In other business, the following were approved:

* A low bid for propane from Mid-South propane of $1.28 per gallon.

* An order to advertise for bids to resurface the parking lot at Hamilton Attendance Center.

* The resignation of transportation, 16th Section Land and special education

director Russell Thomas. Thomas is taking a position in his hometown of Houston.

* An order to receive flooring and canopy quotes for the Hatley dome.

The next school board meeting will be at 5 p.m. May 9 at the Monroe County Government Complex Building.