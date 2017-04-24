ICC schedules summer freshman orientation sessions

Online registration will begin May 1 for summer freshman orientation sessions at Itawamba Community College. Both morning (8-11:45 a.m.) and afternoon (1-4:45 p.m.) sessions are scheduled for June 12, 13, 14 and July 10 at the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton campus and June 16 and July 13 at the Health Science Education Center at the Tupelo Campus. Morning-only sessions will be July 11 at the Fulton campus and July 14 at the Tupelo campus.

The schedule includes small group sessions, campus tours, computer training and registration. ID and yearbook photos will also be made. A special parent/guest orientation will cover topics of special interest to enable them to assist their students in the transition to ICC.

Students must have submitted an application for admission as well as a copy of the ACT score before registering for orientation. In addition, they should register for the orientation session at the campus where they plan to attend and should sign up as soon as possible since only a maximum number can attend each session.

To register, students should access ICC’s website at www.iccms.edu. For more information, call 862-8260 or email go2icc@iccms.edu.