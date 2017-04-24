Networking tradition continues with chamber’s crawfish boil

One hundred and sixth-five pounds of crawfish, along with potatoes and corn, adorned taste buds and set the tone for networking April 13 at the Monroe County Airport as part of a three-year tradition hosted by the chamber of commerce for existing industries.

“Existing industry is the foundation, which is something I’ve preached since I got here,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Skip Scaggs. “The crawfish boil helps strengthen our relationships with them, and it allows industries to network with each other. Even though people work in different sectors, they all have the same challenges. There’s value in existing industries networking with each other.”

Members of the board of supervisors were included in the crawfish boil so they could understand what issues existing industries face.

Scaggs chose the airport for its centralized location and the fact it’s sometimes overlooked.

“[Airport manager] Wes [Kirkpatrick] and the supervisors have done a good job working on its improvements. This showcases the airport for those who don’t see it every day,” Scaggs said.

The Amory High School rocket team was available to do a demonstration and also network with local industries so their representatives could get a scope of the students’ experience in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) curriculum.