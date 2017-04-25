Hately Dollar General hosting grand opening

For the Monroe Journal

HATLEY – Dollar General’s newest store, located at 60301 Hatley Rd., will celebrate its official grand opening April 29 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.