Hately Dollar General hosting grand opening
By Ray Van Dusen | 10:42 am | April 25, 2017 | News
For the Monroe Journal
HATLEY – Dollar General’s newest store, located at 60301 Hatley Rd., will celebrate its official grand opening April 29 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.
Related Posts
- Nettleton Dollar General soft opening scheduled for Saturday
- Goody’s sets Thanksgiving, Black Friday hours
- Local business owners help needy families
- Dollar General moving into former Nettleton Walmart Express
- Hamilton Appreciation Day committee shows appreciation of local teachers
- MDWFP celebrates National Fishing and Boating Week June 1-8
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Ray Van DusenI've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
Search
- Hamilton PTO drive helping elementary school April 18, 2017
- Lady Lions prevail late in win over Lady Noles April 20, 2017
- MCSO seeks whereabouts of person of interest April 20, 2017
- Amory man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender April 20, 2017
- Message of inspiring others sets tone for beautification luncheon April 21, 2017
- Hately Dollar General hosting grand opening April 25, 2017
- Ole Miss graduate among the one percent to receive prestigious Taylor Medal April 25, 2017
- ICC schedules summer freshman orientation sessions April 24, 2017
- Networking tradition continues with chamber’s crawfish boil April 24, 2017
- Board approves certified personnel hires April 24, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...
abby lann aberdeen accident amory bancorpsouth basketball bbq blackfriday cancer cd cellphone christmas courtesy crime crop crops farming feature featured feautured flowers flu football garden club Hamilton hatley health homegrown humane society music nettleton parade pitmasters police chief reclassification ripley scores singer softball sports SURE tarter tlc veteran wwII