 

Hately Dollar General hosting grand opening

By | 10:42 am | April 25, 2017 | News

For the Monroe Journal
HATLEY – Dollar General’s newest store, located at 60301 Hatley Rd., will celebrate its official grand opening April 29 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. Additionally, the first 50 adult shoppers at the store will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

About Ray Van Dusen

I've been with the Monroe Journal since Aug. 2009 as a staff writer, but took the role as news editor in late 2012. I'm always looking for interesting story ideas from around Monroe County. You can reach me via email at ray.vandusen@journalinc.com.
View all posts by Ray Van Dusen