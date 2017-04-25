Ole Miss graduate among the one percent to receive prestigious Taylor Medal

CASON – After Amy Swan graduated from Smithville High School in 1992, she was removed from school until 2011. Even though her original major was accounting at Itawamba Community College, she answered the calling to pursue a degree in social work.

“I love being able to empower people and try to do what I can to make the community better,” said Swan, who recently was awarded the Taylor Medal from the University of Mississippi.

According to Ole Miss – Tupelo assistant professor in social work Dr. Jandell Crutchfield, Taylor Medals are awarded to no more than one percent of the university’s student body each year. Recipients must be nominated for outstanding scholarships in a particular field, combined with superior work in other subjects.

“My classmates worked just as hard as I did. I’m honored but know I couldn’t have done it without the support of my classmates, family, professors and advisor,” Swan said.

Last April, Swan was joined by Ole Miss – Tupelo classmates, Amanda Bowen and Tiffany Faye, to raise awareness of child abuse at Piggly Wiggly parking lot in Amory through a senior project. Through the event, the three gave out car seats and collected funding and toys for Life Springs Ministries.

Through her time in college, she averaged 15 credit hours per semester while going through a rough time in her personal life when her daughter had a major brain surgery. Even though she spent several late nights working towards her bachelor’s degree and 3.9 grade point average, she proved it’s never too late to pursue an education.

“The advice I’d give to anyone thinking of going back to school is put your mind to it and do it. It’s going to be challenging, but you can overcome it,” Swan said.