Aberdeen fire chief hangs up hat after 42 years with department
ABERDEEN – In his 42 years of serving with the Aberdeen Fire Department, rising in the ranks from lieutenant to captain, assistant chief and chief, Frank Gladney is retiring effective the end of April.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the city. I am leaving the fire department running 100 percent. It is being left in the hands of men who take pride in being firemen. They are experienced, well-trained, very professional on and off the job and a productive group of men,” Gladney said. “I am especially grateful to have the support of a great group of men. I wish you all growth and much success.”
The summer before his senior year in high school, Gladney rode to city hall with his friends, Larry Sykes, who was applying to the AFD.
“He left me in the car, and it was getting hot so I went into city hall to cool off and wound up filling out an application. The NAACP started a lawsuit about integrating departments, and Buford Easter came and offered me a job in July 1975,” Gladney said.
At the time he applied for the job, applications were kept on file in a box, so it was some time later when he got the job offer.
Gladney became fire chief in 2001, and one of his biggest memories was being awarded a $25,000 grant for turnout gear for all the firemen. In his years of service, he has witnessed several changes with the way fire departments operate.
“We have so much more technology and chemicals now, and these guys go to school regularly. In addition to training in Jackson, we have training here once a month. We have better equipment and trucks, and the city has better water flow for fire plugs,” Gladney said.
In 42 years, he has seen firefighters come and go but was always part of a brotherhood within the department.
“I’m going to miss interacting with the guys. They’re a part of my family. I hope they continue to be as family-oriented as they have been,” Gladney said.
During his retirement, he plans to travel and spend more time with his grandchildren’s activities. Gladney’s replacement for fire chief has not been approved by the board of aldermen yet.
