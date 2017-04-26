Aldermen table hire of Aberdeen Electric Department manager

ABERDEEN – The board of aldermen volleyed motions back and forth April 18 to hire a manager for the Aberdeen Electric Department with the issue ultimately being tabled. Three applicants interviewed for the job – Richard Smith, Tamanda Griffin and Brian Sanders. Sanders left the AED to accept a job with the Okolona Electric Department in March, and Griffin currently serves at the AED. Smith has a 30-year background in managing a large system of networks for Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare in Memphis.

Ward 5 Alderman Jim Buffington made a motion, seconded by Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth, to hire Smith, which failed with a 3-2 vote against.

Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing made a motion, seconded by Ward 4 Alderman Brunson Odom, to hire Sanders. Odom added he would return to the AED for $65,000 a year, which is $2,000 more than what he was previously making.

Mayor Maurice Howard voiced his opposition for the pay, saying the other two candidates agreed to take the job for between $50,000 and $55,000, and that he didn’t want Sanders in the position.

Ward 1 Alderman Alonzo Sykes wasn’t physically present but Facetimed in on the meeting. Sykes was unable to be present for the interview process due to a family concern, so Howard recommended having the candidates appear again before the board. The candidates were scheduled to reappear before the board for another interview.

In other business, Civil Link Principal Engineer Dustin Dabbs gave an update on sidewalk improvements on South Franklin Street between High and Commerce streets and near Shivers-Belle Middle School. Following a final field review meeting with the Mississippi Department of Transportation, it was determined there isn’t enough grant funding to repair sidewalks on both sides of Franklin Street.

He recommended seeking addition MDOT funding for the project but said the window of opportunity is closing in order to complete the project this summer.

“If we get additional funds while doing the project, hopefully we can get a change order,” Dabbs said.

Jerry Cantrell of Amory, who deals in buying and selling scrap, approached the board with questions about the way 13 surplus cars were advertised for being for sale.

“Nobody could tell me when it was to bid or how the bid procedure was to be, and the questions I’ve got is was this stuff advertised,” Cantrell asked.

Howard said the cars were declared surplus to clean up an area at the public works department before saying he could submit his bid right then and there.

“Thirteen cars for $1,256? No thank you. We have a higher bidder,” Howard said. “Do you think we’re going to take $1,200 from you when we’ve got somebody right here in town offering $5,500?”

Cantrell said he was fine with being outbid by Bender’s but wanted the opportunity to bid. City attorney Bob Faulks said the statute pertaining to a city disposing surplus property states if an item of personal property doesn’t exceed $1,000 in value, the city can do a private sale, but if an item exceeds $1,000 in value, it can go through the bidding process.

During alderman input, Ewing showed his passion in getting overgrown property cleaned up in his ward, citing a few unoccupied properties on the 600 block of North Matubba Street as being problems.

“I’m getting tired of telling people about these signs we put in people’s yards that tell people to cut the grass. I had one neighbor tell me she was worried about cutting her backyard, and she told me this is a reflection of me cutting my yard, but these lots across the street are a reflection of you as you being an alderman,” Ewing said. “It’s already been a year. It’s been five years since we’ve done a street. We’re going to mess around, and it’s going to be our full term and not do a street. All this stuff we’re talking, we’re going to have to sooner or later get down to business.”

Buffington stated a problem he had with two intersections being blocked off near Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church during services, as per Howard’s permission.

“A local citizen whose word I believe to be very good tried to drive through Washington Street not this past Sunday but the Sunday before that. They tried to stop this person, but this person didn’t stop but was barely moving. They started beating on the top and the hood of the car. We’re not going to stand for that sort of thing in this city as long as I’m involved with it,” Buffington said.

He wanted to authorize the church could block the street with the understanding nobody touches anyone’s car in the form of a motion, which Garth seconded. Howard said he will talk to the pastor about it.

Howard explained there is construction going on at the church, and people are in charge of protecting children at the church.

“Could you imagine the feeling if someone came through the barricade and hurt someone? Their job is to make sure no one does that, and it may have been a little excessive, but we’ll make sure that never happens again,” Howard said.