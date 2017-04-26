Downtown Amory resurfacing anticipated for summertime
AMORY – A road-related question asked by James Wilkerson of Bill’s Hamburgers during the April 18 board of aldermen meeting led to an indication of summer roadwork through downtown Amory. Wilkerson asked about the anticipated scope and scheduling of the resurfacing of Main Street.
“We anticipate a start time around mid-July,” said Mayor Brad Blalock. “The work will be done at night to minimize disruption of traffic through town. Certain details are still unresolved pertaining to some parallel parking spaces around Vinegar Bend as well, as being able to use supplementary parking in the triangular parking lot at the intersection of Main and Third, currently owned by Sam Stevens.”
Wilkerson added parking at the door of Bill’s Hamburgers is critical for its elderly customers.
Street and sanitation manager David Moore obtained approval to purchase a larger commercial mower, citing increased maintenance area once the Mississippi Department of Transportation relinquishes maintenance to the city of the newly bypassed section of Highway 25 at the southern city limits.
“We now maintain over 27 miles of roadside around the city, which will soon increase by another two miles,” Moore said.
Police chief Ronnie Bowen announced the possibility of acquiring a reconditioned Ford police sedan from the city of Natchez that is already outfitted for K9 service, as Amory takes another step in putting a K9 officer back on the streets. Negotiations for the purchase are still ongoing
In other business, Blalock requested reimbursement to be paid to independent contractors hired to carry on the work of the late Don Nails for the park and recreation department.
“Hiring independent contractors at this point is cheaper than paying benefits [for regular employees],” said city clerk Lee Barnett.
In other business, the board approved to run an advertisement in the MC Magazine, and the cost will again be shared equally between the city and the electric and water departments.
“We run it every year, and they’re amazing,” Blalock said. “The mayor and board had determined that the advertising would bring into favorable notice the opportunities and the possibilities of the city. Moreover, the advertising would be helpful toward advancing the moral, financial and other interests of the city as provided by state statutes.”
