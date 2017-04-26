Lady Lions storm back over Hatley

HAMILTON – The Hamilton Lady Lions had another big comeback in them last Tuesday night.

Down by two runs, the Lady Lions walked it off 9-8 over their county rival Hatley at home.

“This was a really big win for us because we had to come back,” said left fielder Hannah Rooks, who started the Lady Lions’ comeback with a double. “I’m glad I have a team to come back with, and I was lucky to get that hit.”

The game was scoreless until the top of the third. Sydney Elkin and Emma Rose Thompson each drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, and Madison Seals moved them over with a sacrifice bunt. Bre Harmon was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Allison Easter drove the run home with an RBI single past third. Thompson scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 Hatley lead.

The Lady Lions answered in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. Icie Cockerham drew a walk leading off, then Taylor Brock and Anna Claire Stahl both came through with big back-to-back, two-out RBI doubles to make it 2-2.

The Lady Tigers pushed back ahead with three in the fifth. Thompson singled leading off and moved around the bases and scored on passed balls. Seals, Harmon and Easter loaded the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. The Lady Lions got a big double play ball hit straight to Stahl in the circle, and she fired to Cockerham at home who completed the twin killing by throwing to Holley at first.

Harley Gaston kept the inning alive and had the big hit, a two-run single to make it 5-2.

Once again, Hamilton tied the game in the bottom of the frame. Holley walked and scored when Cockerham’s sacrifice bunt was misplayed. Fontenot ripped a big triple to right center to plate Cockerham, and she scored when Caylin Ferraro reached on an error.

Hatley made it 6-5 in the top of the sixth, capitalizing on a pair of Hamilton errors.

Hamilton tied the game and forced extras with a run in the seventh when Fontenot reached on an error and scored on a passed ball.

Neither team scored in the eighth. In the top of the inning, Stahl got out of a jam with two runners on by a strikeout and a pop up to Brock at short. In the bottom of the inning, Easter in right field held up Ferraro at home with a strong throw after a flyout off the bat off Stahl with one out.

The Lady Tigers pushed ahead in the top of the ninth. Thompson was placed at second, was moved to third by Seals and scored on a passed ball. Harmon singled, Easter was hit by a pitch again, and a wild pitch moved both runners up. Jules Rimmer helped her own cause with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-6.

Rooks led off with the big hit in the bottom of the ninth, ripping a double to left field. Holley was hit by a pitch, and Carley Reeves reached on an error to load the bases. Cockerham came through with a sacrifice fly, then Fontenot was intentionally walked. Ferraro came through, sending a hard shot to third base where it was misplayed, allowing Holley to score for the win.

“Going toe to toe with the Hamilton Lady Lions is fun, and it’s a battle,” Hatley coach Cory Gray said. “It’s exactly what I signed up for when I took this job.”

Playoffs are ahead for both teams with both competing in the play-in round as No. 2 seeds.

Rooks said she hopes the momentum of the big win can carry over into the postseason.

“I think this gives us momentum,” she said. “We know we have to win to stay in.”

Gray thinks the Lady Tigers are hitting their stride as well.

“The girls are playing with heart, passion, and we’ve grown as a team,” he said. “This is the right time of the year to be firing on all cylinders. Jules (Rimmer) is pitching well, and we’re getting clutch hits. We just have to reduce our errors.”