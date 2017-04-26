Morgan assumes duties of Amory city clerk
AMORY- Jamie Earnest Morgan has been promoted to fill the vacancy created upon Lee Barnett’s retirement next month.
“My goal is to continue the thread of efficiency and positive accounting standards already set in place in this office by my predecessor,” said Morgan. “I appreciate the opportunity the City of Amory board and Mayor Blalock have given me to continue the career path I have chosen with the City of Amory in civil service.”
Morgan is a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University. She is active in Beta Sigma Phi: Epsilon Nu, president of the Monroe County Mississippi State University Alumni Chapter, a member of both the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Tax Collectors Association as well as board member of The Windows of Amory Project.
Morgan began working at Amory city hall in April, 2011 as deputy city clerk after 16 years at Larry Clark Chevrolet-Buick-GMC-Cadillac, Inc. Since she began work at the city clerk’s office, her duties have expanded to include those of city accountant, IT administrator, grant writer and grant administrator.
Morgan completed the three-year Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Tax Collectors Certification Program through Mississippi State University in June 2014.
“I plan on using my years of experience and education to continue serving the citizens of Amory and helping the board and mayor continue on the path of growth that they have envisioned for the City of Amory and our citizens,” Morgan said.
Morgan’s efforts have accumulated garnered funding for several projects, including generators for the City of Amory Utilities Department through FEMA/MEMA , Frisco Park Interactive Fountain through and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP); Pea Patch I & II playground grants along with micro-grants from KaBOOM!, Dr. Pepper and Snapple; Northeast Mississippi Nature and Interpretive Trail Grant through MDWFP and the Federal Highway Administration in cooperation with Wildlife Mississippi and the Dalrymple Family Foundation.
“I believe Amory is a wonderfully beautiful area to raise a family and live. I know what Amory has to offer citizens and visitors and want to help the board and mayor share our wonderful city with others,” Morgan said. “I am #AmoryProud!”
