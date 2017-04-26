Noles name Campbell as next head football coach

Smithville has found its man.

The Seminoles named Michael Campbell – who most recently served as Tupelo’s co-offensive coordinator – its next head football coach, replacing Chad Collums who went to Raleigh.

“I’m very honored and proud to be here. When you begin your career as an assistant coach, you dream of the opportunity to step up and be the guy,” Campbell said. “I’ve been dreaming about this day for 13 years, and it hit me the other night when I stepped on the field and turned on the lights. I couldn’t be at a better place. I had text messages and calls saying congratulations, and everyone has said this is the best school you could be at.”

Campbell, a 36-year-old Columbus native, has made stops at New Hope, Itawamba AHS, Houston and Hatley in addition to Tupelo and credits the head coaches he’s worked under for his knowledge.

“I have been all over. I’ve been blessed to coach with some great guys like Toby Collums, who’s from here, at Itawamba,” he said. “I coached with Trent Hammond at Tupelo and learned a lot from him, and Ashley Kuhn, who’s the head coach at Grenada, and I worked with him at Itawamba. I coached with Kris Pickle, a Monroe County guy who’s down at New Hope, who also taught me a lot.”

Smithville principal Chad O’Brian said he had close to 50 people who applied for the job between face-to-face, texts, phone calls and emails.

“It became very apparent that we would not have trouble finding a good football coach,” O’Brian said. “There were plenty of people out there who knew the game of football and wanted to coach at Smithville, but I wanted to be certain we found not just a good coach, but a good man to run our program and take care of our boys, to be the kind of example that we want our football program to be to the community and everyone who sees it.”

The Noles have made back-to-back North half championship games, and Campbell said it’s great to come into a successful program for his first head coaching job.

“There aren’t many opportunities that you step into that you feel like you have the chance to compete right away, and I have that here,” he said. “I have to give a big thanks to Chad Collums for continuing the program, the traditions, and doing the work to have these guys ready. I’m stepping into a dream situation.”

Campbell named winning a division championship as his immediate goal. Smithville has won back-to-back division titles.

“Our ultimate goal would be to win a division championship,” Campbell said. “If we do that, that puts us in the process of the ultimate goal, which is winning a state championship, and I don’t see any reason we can’t compete for that if we do the little things necessary to set ourselves up for that.”

Campbell closed out the press conference with a quote by Herb Brooks, who coached the USA hockey team.

“He said, ‘Great moments are born from great opportunities,’” he said. “I couldn’t have a better opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working every day to make those great moments happen, and there’s going to be a lot of them happening right here at Smithville, on and off the football field. I’m ready to go to work and see what we can accomplish this next season.”