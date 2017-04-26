Noles name Campbell as next head football coach
Smithville has found its man.
The Seminoles named Michael Campbell – who most recently served as Tupelo’s co-offensive coordinator – its next head football coach, replacing Chad Collums who went to Raleigh.
“I’m very honored and proud to be here. When you begin your career as an assistant coach, you dream of the opportunity to step up and be the guy,” Campbell said. “I’ve been dreaming about this day for 13 years, and it hit me the other night when I stepped on the field and turned on the lights. I couldn’t be at a better place. I had text messages and calls saying congratulations, and everyone has said this is the best school you could be at.”
Campbell, a 36-year-old Columbus native, has made stops at New Hope, Itawamba AHS, Houston and Hatley in addition to Tupelo and credits the head coaches he’s worked under for his knowledge.
“I have been all over. I’ve been blessed to coach with some great guys like Toby Collums, who’s from here, at Itawamba,” he said. “I coached with Trent Hammond at Tupelo and learned a lot from him, and Ashley Kuhn, who’s the head coach at Grenada, and I worked with him at Itawamba. I coached with Kris Pickle, a Monroe County guy who’s down at New Hope, who also taught me a lot.”
Smithville principal Chad O’Brian said he had close to 50 people who applied for the job between face-to-face, texts, phone calls and emails.
“It became very apparent that we would not have trouble finding a good football coach,” O’Brian said. “There were plenty of people out there who knew the game of football and wanted to coach at Smithville, but I wanted to be certain we found not just a good coach, but a good man to run our program and take care of our boys, to be the kind of example that we want our football program to be to the community and everyone who sees it.”
The Noles have made back-to-back North half championship games, and Campbell said it’s great to come into a successful program for his first head coaching job.
“There aren’t many opportunities that you step into that you feel like you have the chance to compete right away, and I have that here,” he said. “I have to give a big thanks to Chad Collums for continuing the program, the traditions, and doing the work to have these guys ready. I’m stepping into a dream situation.”
Campbell named winning a division championship as his immediate goal. Smithville has won back-to-back division titles.
“Our ultimate goal would be to win a division championship,” Campbell said. “If we do that, that puts us in the process of the ultimate goal, which is winning a state championship, and I don’t see any reason we can’t compete for that if we do the little things necessary to set ourselves up for that.”
Campbell closed out the press conference with a quote by Herb Brooks, who coached the USA hockey team.
“He said, ‘Great moments are born from great opportunities,’” he said. “I couldn’t have a better opportunity, and I’m looking forward to working every day to make those great moments happen, and there’s going to be a lot of them happening right here at Smithville, on and off the football field. I’m ready to go to work and see what we can accomplish this next season.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Melissa Meador
Search
- Dollars for the Depot rescheduled April 19, 2017
- Panthers can’t overcome early Saltillo lead April 21, 2017
- Lady Tigers rally late for victory over Lady Noles April 21, 2017
- Social Security Knowledge Center: Confusion at best April 22, 2017
- Board approves certified personnel hires April 24, 2017
- Noles name Campbell as next head football coach April 26, 2017
- Lady Lions storm back over Hatley April 26, 2017
- Panthers shut out in quest for division title April 26, 2017
- Aberdeen fire chief hangs up hat after 42 years with department April 26, 2017
- Scaggs heading to next level in economic development April 26, 2017
- Chris Burks: Two awesome superstars!...
- Mike Dryden: The death of Richard Justice was a shock. He was m...
- Steven Robertson: So sorry for the family of both of them! Praying f...
- Carol Bray: Their, not there. Not just once, but multiple time...
- Jill Haney: Totally agree. ...