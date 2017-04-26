Panthers shut out in quest for division title

FULTON – With the division championship on the line last Wednesday, the hits couldn’t fall for the Amory Panthers as they fell 3-0 on the road to Itawamba AHS.

“We hit a few balls hard, but they made plays when they had to,” Amory coach Chad Williams said. “Their pitcher (Dawson West) kept us off balance because we kept popping everything completely up, and they had time to make plays on it.”

Both teams were sat down in order in the first inning, and the Panthers were as well in the top of the second.

The Indians, however, capitalized in the bottom half. Austin King led off with a base hit and was sacrificed over to second. The Panthers nearly held him, but an error at first base off the bat of Lane Domino caused him to score for a 1-0. Domino scored on a sacrifice fly to put IAHS up 2-0.

The Panthers didn’t get their first and only hit of the game until Ryan Morgan singled in the top of the fourth, but IAHS starter Braxton West retired the next two in order.

IAHS padded its lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Drew Hill led off by drawing a walk, was sacrificed to second and scored on a two-out RBI single by Caleb Whittle.

Amory worked to try to mount a two-out rally in the sixth. Jake Kirkpatrick hustled to second on an error, and Morgan followed him up with a walk. Hunter Lockhart hit a hard liner, but it was snagged by King at third, and he stepped on the bag to end the threat.

In the seventh, West worked around a two-out walk by Gunnar Hall to keep the win.

Morgan gave up one earned run on two hits, walked two and struck out five.

“I thought Ryan did a good job of pitching today,” Williams said. “He gave up just two hits, and they scored three runs off those two hits. That pretty much characterizes how we’ve played all year.”

The loss dropped the Panthers to the No. 3 seed in Division 1-4A.